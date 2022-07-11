Monday, Jul 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Vijay Mallya Sentenced To 4 Months Of Jail Term In 2017 Contempt Of Court Case

The first case is in relation to Mallya transferring over $40 million to his children—Siddharth Mallya, Lenna Mallya and Tanya Mallya in 2017 in flagrant violation of a Karnataka High Court order. The second case pertains to non-disclosure regarding the information of his assets

undefined
Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Jul 2022 11:45 am

The Supreme Court on Monday sentenced four months of jail term and a fine of Rs 2,000 for fugitive billionaire Vijay Mallya in relation to the violation of a court order in 2017. 

The top court has convicted the liquor baron concerning two cases of contempt. The first case is in relation to Mallya transferring over $40 million to his children—Siddharth Mallya, Lenna Mallya and Tanya Mallya in 2017 in flagrant violation of a Karnataka High Court order. The second case pertains to non-disclosure regarding the information of his assets. 

Related stories

Contempt Case: Supreme Court Order On Quantum Of Sentence To Vijay Mallya On July 11th

Govt Attached Assets Worth Rs 19,100 Crore Of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi And Mehul Choksi

 Notably, in 2017, a consortium led by the State Bank of India (SBI) filed a plea in the court over the non-repayment of the amount despite court orders. 

Tags

Business Vijay Mallya Supreme Court Liquor Baron Vijay Mallya Supreme Court(SC) SC Convicts Vijay Mallya State Bank Of India State Bank Of India(SBI) SBI Contempt Case Contempt Of Court
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

ENG Vs IND, 2nd T20I: India Eye Series Win

ENG Vs IND, 2nd T20I: India Eye Series Win