Vijay Mallya Sentenced To 4 Months Of Jail Term In 2017 Contempt Of Court Case

The Supreme Court on Monday sentenced four months of jail term and a fine of Rs 2,000 for fugitive billionaire Vijay Mallya in relation to the violation of a court order in 2017.

The top court has convicted the liquor baron concerning two cases of contempt. The first case is in relation to Mallya transferring over $40 million to his children—Siddharth Mallya, Lenna Mallya and Tanya Mallya in 2017 in flagrant violation of a Karnataka High Court order. The second case pertains to non-disclosure regarding the information of his assets.

Notably, in 2017, a consortium led by the State Bank of India (SBI) filed a plea in the court over the non-repayment of the amount despite court orders.