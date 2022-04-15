Friday, Apr 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

Supreme Court Stop Payments In Franklin MF Case Until Distributor Commission Issue Is Resolved

The next tranche of payments to the six debt mutual fund scheme investors of Franklin Templeton is paused until the issue of accrued distributor commission issue is resolved.

Supreme Court Stop Payments In Franklin MF Case Until Distributor Commission Issue Is Resolved
Franklin Templeton Investments

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Apr 2022 2:07 pm

The Supreme Court of India, on April 12, directed SBI Mutual Fund to temporarily pause the next tranche of payment to investors of six Franklin Templeton Debt Mutual Funds after the Foundation of Independent Financial Advisors (FIIA), a non-profit organization, filed an application in court seeking payment of distributor commissions. 

Related stories

Franklin Templeton's Shut Schemes Have Rs 231 Crore Cash For Distribution To Unitholders: Sapre

Market Jitters In Time Of Corona: What Next After Collapse Of Franklin Templeton Mutual Funds?

Franklin Templeton India Shuts 6 Credit Funds As Liquidity Falls Amid Covid Crisis

A special bench gave the direction while hearing the application filed by the legal team representing FIIA.  

In April 2020, when the first lockdown started, Franklin Templeton India had decided to close six of its debt mutual fund schemes. The reasons given were liquidity drying up in the bond market and higher redemption pressure from investors. The six schemes in question were Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund, Franklin India Credit Risk Fund, Franklin India Short Term Income Plan, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund and Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund.  

Market Jitters In Time Of Corona: What Next After Collapse Of Franklin Templeton Mutual Funds?
 Franklin Templeton Mutual Funds

While the schemes were being shut down, the mutual fund distributors and others who had sold these schemes to clients were eligible for commission but which they did not receive. They approached the court to recover the money that they said Franklin Templeton India owed them. The Supreme Court had given SBI Funds Management the charge of winding up these schemes and returning money to investors. 

Amount Accrued To Distributors 

The Supreme Court observed that the distribution commission of the six schemes of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund was accrued in favour of its members before the winding-up process had started. The commission amount was transferred to SBI Funds Management. 

SBI Funds Management, however, had stated that no specific amount was earmarked for distribution commission. According to FIIA, a total of Rs 77 crore is accrued in this regard, and of this, Rs 19 crore is due and payable to about 1,400 of its members. 

The apex court has issued a notice and directed the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to file its response in this regard. It also observed that since the exact amount of distribution commission is yet to be decided, no further disbursement of funds regarding the same shall take place without prior permission of the Court.

Tags

Business Franklin Templeton Mutual Funds Debt Mutual Funds Liquidation Interest Rate Investors Mutual Fund Distributor Capital Market
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

From Drones For Sanitising To Robots In Isolation Wards: How Indians Are Innovating To Fight Coronavirus

From Drones For Sanitising To Robots In Isolation Wards: How Indians Are Innovating To Fight Coronavirus

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands