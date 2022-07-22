Friday, Jul 22, 2022
Supreme Court Allows Centre To Continue With Security Of Mukesh Ambani, Family In Mumbai

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the Centre to continue with the security cover for industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family members in Mumbai.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana, Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli allowed the appeal of the Central government challenging the Tripura High Court’s direction on a PIL. 

A vacation bench, on June 29, had stayed the orders of the Tripura High Court on a PIL challenging the grant of security cover to the industrialist and his family members in Mumbai.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, had said that the PIL petitioner (Bikash Saha ) in Tripura has nothing to do with the security of individuals provided in Mumbai.

The Tripura High Court had on a PIL filed by one Bikash Saha passed two interim orders on May 31 and June 21 and directed the Central Government to place the original file maintained by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding threat perception and assessment report of Ambani, his wife and children based on which security has been granted to them.
 

