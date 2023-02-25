Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Sunil Mehta Resigns As Director Of Adani Green Energy Following His Appointment As IndusInd Bank Chairman

Home Business

Sunil Mehta Resigns As Director Of Adani Green Energy Following His Appointment As IndusInd Bank Chairman

There are no other reasons for my resignation, said Mehta

Adani Green Energy.
Adani Green Energy.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2023 11:01 am

Adani Green Energy (AGEL) on Friday said that its director Sunil Mehta has resigned to avoid any conflict of interest following his appointment as Chairman of IndusInd Bank. "Sunil Mehta has informed the company that pursuant to RBI approval, he has been appointed as part-time/non-executive Chairman of IndusInd Bank Ltd (bank) and that he has been advised by the bank to relinquish his directorship in the company to avoid any conflict of interest, in view of on-going credit facilities extended by the bank to the Company," a BSE filing said.

Accordingly, it stated that Mehta has resigned as non-executive and independent director of the company with effect from today i.e. February 24, 2023, as per the attached resignation letter. Mehta has also confirmed that apart from above, there are no other reasons for his resignation, it stated.

Mehta has resigned with effect from February 24, 2023. In his resignation, Mehta said, "I have been advised that the bank has extended credit facilities to AGEL prior to my appointment as director of IndusInd Bank. In view of the applicable statutory/regulatory restrictions, the bank has requested me to relinquish my directorship in AGEL at the earliest as it will otherwise constrain the bank from renewing/rolling-over credit facilities till continuation of my directorship in AGEL."

Related stories

Amid Hindenburg Issue, Adani Green May Disclose Refinancing Plans After Fiscal Year Ends: Report 

Adani Green Energy Q3 Net Profit More Than Doubles To Rs 103 Crore

NSE Lowers Price Band On Adani Green And Adani Transmission After Hindenburg Issue: Report

He stated that "in interest of the bank's relationship with the AGEL, I resign as director of AGEL and from membership of all committees of the board of the company, effective immediately, i.e., February 24, 2023, to ensure full compliance with applicable regulations."

There are no other reasons for my resignation, he has said.

Tags

Business Sunil Mehta Adani Green Energy Business Adani Group Adani-Hindenburg Row Hindenburg Research Indian Economy
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Delhi MCD Elections: Ruckus Erupts Again As Mayor Declares One Vote Invalid

Delhi MCD Elections: Ruckus Erupts Again As Mayor Declares One Vote Invalid

Gujarat: Two More Minor Tremors Hit Amreli, Third In Two Days

Gujarat: Two More Minor Tremors Hit Amreli, Third In Two Days