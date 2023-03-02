Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Sun Pharma Reports "Information Security Incident"; Isolates Impacted IT Assets

In 2020, drug makers Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Lupin had also reported cyber security breaches

Updated: 02 Mar 2023 4:05 pm

Drug major Sun Pharma on Thursday reported an "information security incident" at the company and said it is investigating the matter. The Mumbai-based company said the impacted IT assets have been isolated.

"This is to inform that an information security incident has occurred at the company and the impacted IT assets have been isolated," Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing. The incident has not impacted the company's core systems and operations, it added.

"The company is investigating the matter and appropriate containment and remediation actions are being taken in a controlled manner to address the incident," the drug maker said. In 2020, drug makers Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Lupin had also reported cyber security breaches.

