Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Strides Pharma's Singapore arm gets USFDA nod for generic version of oseltamivir phosphate

Strides Pharma Science Ltd has received approval from the US health regulator for its generic version of oseltamivir phosphate for oral suspension, used for treating illness due to influenza.

Strides Pharma's Singapore arm gets USFDA nod for generic version of oseltamivir phosphate
-

Trending

Updated: 17 Jan 2022 8:54 pm

Strides Pharma Science Ltd on Monday said its Singapore-based arm has received approval from the US health regulator for its generic version of oseltamivir phosphate for oral suspension, used for treating illness due to influenza.

The approval granted by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to Strides Pharma Global Pte. Ltd, Singapore, is for oseltamivir phosphate for oral suspension of strength 6 mg/ml, the company said in a statement.

The product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Tamiflu for Oral Suspension, 6 mg/mL, of Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc, it added.

The product will be manufactured at the company's facility in Bengaluru and will be marketed by Strides Pharma Inc in the US market.

Citing IQVIA MAT November 2020 data, the company said the US market for oseltamivir phosphate for oral suspension, 6 mg/mL, was about USD 132 million.

Strides has 271 cumulative abbreviated new drug application (ANDAs) filings with USFDA, of which 243 ANDAs have been approved and 28 are pending approvals.

Tags

Business Pharma Pharmaceuticals: Drugs & Medicines
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

PM Modi At WEF 2022: Talks About Covid-19, Climate Change, Economic Reforms In Davos Agenda Summit

PM Modi At WEF 2022: Talks About Covid-19, Climate Change, Economic Reforms In Davos Agenda Summit

Hero MotoCorp shares jump over 5 pc

Metro AG Bullish On India Business, Says To Continue Expanding In India

Amazon's UK site backs away from plan to stop taking Visa

Sebi Cuts Time Period For Filing Settlement Applications To 60 Days

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Novak Djokovic prepares to take his seat on a plane to Belgrade, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Djokovic was deported from Australia after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Australian Open 2022, Day 1: Season-opening Grand Slam Starts Sans Novak Djokovic

Nepalese devotees warm themselves around fire after taking a holy dip in the Hanumante river during Madhav Narayan Festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. During the festival, devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to the Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. Unmarried women pray to find a good husband while those married pray for the longevity of their husbands by observing a month-long fast.

Devotees Perform Rituals At Madhav Narayan Festival In Nepal

A couple watches the sunset while visiting a park in Kansas City, Missouri.

Love In The Air, Love In The Time Of Corona

Actor Sidharth Malhotra in a still from 'Shershaah' (2021). He is the nephew to veteran Bollywood actors Randhir Kapoor , Rishi Kapoor , Rajeev Kapoor.

Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: 5 Facts You Didn't Know

Actor Vijay Sethupathi in a still from ' Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' (2019). Where he plays the role of a fierce warrior Raja Pandi.

Happy Birthday Vijay Sethupathi: 5 Unique Looks From His Roles