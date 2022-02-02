Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Sensex, Nifty Rally As Budget Momentum Continues For Second Straight Session

Mid- and small-cap shares were witnessing buying interest as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.85 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index climbed 1.5 per cent.

Sensex, Nifty Rally As Budget Momentum Continues For Second Straight Session
BSE, Sensex, |

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 10:00 am

The bullish momentum continued on Dalal Street for second straight session as investor sentiment got a boost after the government announced sharply higher capital expenditure plan and renewed its focus on infrastructure development on Tuesday. The Sensex rose as much as 502 points and Nifty 50 index reclaimed its important psychological level of 17,700 at the day's highest level.

"Nifty is likely to witness positive move during the day. On technical grounds, Nifty has an immediate resistance at 17,680. If Nifty closes above that, further upside can be expected towards 17,770-17,880 mark. On the flip side 17,500-17,420 will act as strong support levels. It’s a stock specific market trade calls with strict stop loss," brokerage firm Nirmal Bang said in a note to its clients.

With a focus on job creation, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures to push infrastructure spending. However, the highlight was the lack of big bang tax sops and introduction of taxation on cryptos.

Meanwhile, buying was visible across the board as all the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading higher led by the Nifty Private Bank index's 1.6 per cent gain. Nifty PSU Bank, Bank, Auto, Financial Services, Media and Realty indices also rose between 1-1.5 per cent.

Mid- and small-cap shares were also witnessing buying interest as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.85 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index climbed 1.5 per cent.

Eicher Motors was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 3.15 per cent to Rs 2,707. Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Power Grid and HDFC Life also rose between 1.4-3 per cent.

On the flipside, Tech Mahindra fell over 3 per cent to Rs 1,457 after its net profit rose marginally to Rs 1,368.50 crore un December quarter versus Rs 1,338.70 crore in the previous quarter.

Britannia Industries, Adani Ports and UltraTech Cement were also among the notable losers.

The overall market breadth was extremely positive as 2,110 shares were advancing while 698 were declining on the BSE.
 

Tags

Business Sensex Share Markets Stock Markets Budget 2022-23
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Adani Ports Falls After Net Profit Declines In December Quarter

Adani Ports Falls After Net Profit Declines In December Quarter

Budget 2022-23 Balanced, Fiscally Prudent And Growth Oriented: USAIC

A Day After India Budget 2022 Imposes 30% Tax On Crypto, Global Market Falls 4%

Nifty Seen Opening Above 17,700; ITC, L&T, Cement Shares In Focus

India On Course To Become $5 Trillion Economy By FY26: CEA Nageswaran

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Actress Mouni Roy being showered with yellow flowers from family and friends at the ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Shares Gorgeous Photos From Her Haldi Celebrations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, shows annual federal budget for the year 2022-23, with her team before leaving finance ministry for the parliament house to present it, in New Delhi.

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Economic Blueprint Amid Pandemic Pangs

A pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third and the most auspicious date of bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair

Indians Celebrate 'Mauni Amavasya' By Taking Dips In the Holy 'Sangam' In Prayagraj

View of Franco da Rocha, flooded after heavy rains, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil.

Brazil Floods: Landslides And Heavy Rains Cause Dozens OF Deaths

Japan's Yuika Sugasawa celebrates after scoring a goal during the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 match between Japan and Thailand in Mumbai.

AFC Women's Asian Cup: Japan, South Korea, China, Philippines Enter Semis