Stock Market Today: Sensex Up 300 Points, Nifty Reclaims 18,000 Mark

The key benchmark indices opened on a positive note on Tuesday amid strong global cues. The BSE Sensex gained over 300 points to trade at 60,432 levels while the Nifty50 gained over 100 points to reclaim the 18,000 mark.

Meanwhile, the broader index was also in the positive territory as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 surged up to 0.6 per cent.

Bajaj Finserv, SBI, Infosys, Wipro, Titan, HDFC Bank were the top gainers, on the other hand, HCL Techn, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki, Cipla, Sun Pharma were the laggards.

Among the sectoral indices, all sectors opened on a positive note with Nifty Media and Nifty Bank among the major gainers.

The rupee gained 25 paise to 79.28 against US dollar in early trade.

Earlier, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 114.5 points, or 0.64 per cent, higher at 18,056, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a strong start on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Asian stocks also opened higher on Tuesday. MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was trading 0.34 per cent higher. Japan's Nikkei advanced 0.22%, Australia's ASX 200 gained 0.32%, New Zealand's DJ jumped 0.29%, South Korea's Kospi rose 2.08%, China's Shanghai climbed 0.14%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.18%

