Stock Market Today: Sensex Up 100 Points, Nifty Nears 17,400

Share Market Today: The key benchmark indices opened higher on Friday, as indicated by global cues. The BSE Sensex was up 97 points to 58,386.42 while the NSE Nifty gained 14 points to 17,396.05.

Reliance, Maruti, Nestle, HDFC, Tech Mahindra, NTPC were among the major losers in Sensex pack, down up to 0.7 per cent. On the other hand, Ultra cement, L&T, Bharti Airtel, M&M, were among the key gainers, with up to 1.4 per cent gains.

The broader markets were also positive as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 surged up to 0.4 per cent.

Earlier, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 53 points, or 0.30 per cent, higher at 17,450, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Friday.

Rupee pulled back by 32 paise to open at 79.15 against US Dollar.

Meanwhile, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is set to announce its decision today after a three-day meeting. The MPC is likely to raise the repo rate by at least 35 basis points this week.

Earlier, Wall Street's main indexes ended mixed on Thursday as gains in high-growth stocks offset losses in energy shares, with investors looking ahead to monthly jobs report for clues on the pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Oil prices, meanwhile, extended losses on Friday, after hitting their lowest since Russia's February invasion of Ukraine in the previous session.