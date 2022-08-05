Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Stock Market Today: Sensex Up 100 Points, Nifty Nears 17,400

Share Market Today: The BSE Sensex was up 97 points to 58,386.42 while the NSE Nifty gained 14 points to 17,396.05

undefined

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 9:43 am

Share Market Today: The key benchmark indices opened higher on Friday, as indicated by global cues. The BSE Sensex was up 97 points to 58,386.42 while the NSE Nifty gained 14 points to 17,396.05. 

Reliance, Maruti, Nestle, HDFC, Tech Mahindra, NTPC were among the major losers in Sensex pack, down up to 0.7 per cent. On the other hand, Ultra cement, L&T, Bharti Airtel, M&M, were among the key gainers, with up to 1.4 per cent gains. 

The broader markets were also positive as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 surged up to 0.4 per cent.

Related stories

Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 250 Points, Nifty Above 17,450

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open With Marginal Gains

Earlier, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 53 points, or 0.30 per cent, higher at 17,450, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Friday.

Rupee pulled back by 32 paise to open at 79.15 against US Dollar.

Meanwhile, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is set to announce its decision today after a three-day meeting. The MPC is likely to raise the repo rate by at least 35 basis points this week. 

Earlier, Wall Street's main indexes ended mixed on Thursday as gains in high-growth stocks offset losses in energy shares, with investors looking ahead to monthly jobs report for clues on the pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Oil prices, meanwhile, extended losses on Friday, after hitting their lowest since Russia's February invasion of Ukraine in the previous session.

Tags

Business National Sensex Sensex Next Week Sensex Jumps Sensex Outlook Stock Markets Share Markets Equity Market
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case