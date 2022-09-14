Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
Stock Market Today: Sensex Sheds 700 Points, Nifty Below 17,900

Infosys, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Wipro, were the major losers

PTI File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Sep 2022 9:37 am

The key benchmark indices opened in the negative territory today, following global cues. The BSE Sensex slumped more than 700 points to trade at 59,867 levels while the Nifty declined over 150 points to trade below 17,900 levels. 

Broader markets, too, traded feebly as Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 slipped over 1 per cent.

All sectoral indices were in negative territory with Nifty IT, Nifty Realty, and Nifty Metal indices being most affected.

Infosys, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Wipro, were the major losers, down up to 3.98 per cent. On the other thand, Asian Paints, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, however, were among the major gainers with up to 1.9 per cent gains.

Business National Stock Market
