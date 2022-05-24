Stock Market Today: Sensex Opens On A Flat Note, Nifty Below 16,300 Amid Weak Global Cues

The Indian benchmark indices opened on a flat note on Tuesday as indicated by the Nifty futures SGX index. At 9:18 am, Sensex advanced 123 points or 0.23 per cent at 54,411, whereas Nifty 50 Index advanced 0.2 per cent at 16,247.

Early in the day, the Asian stocks slipped after a slide in US Stocks futures. The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares was trading flat on Monday, whereas Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.4 per cent. The Hang Seng Index was down 0.72 per cent at 20,297. South Korea’s KOSPI slipped 0.84 per cent at 2,622.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the US stocks closed higher after seven weeks of decline owing to concerns about inflation. The S&P 500 index surged 72.39 points or 1.9 per cent to 3,975. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 618.34 points or 2 per cent to 31,880.24. The Nasdaq advanced 180.66 points or 1.6 per cent to 11,535.27.

Back home, barring bank, auto, financial services, and metal stocks, all other sectoral indices witnessed tepid buying. The Nifty Midcap 50 index surged 0.23 per cent at 7,586, whereas Nifty Midcap 100 index advanced 0.37 per cent at 27,879.

Amongst the Nifty 50 companies, Mahindra and Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, Coal India, and Adani Ports were the top gainers, whereas Hindustan Unilever Limited, Divis Laboratories, Grasim, Tata Consumers Limited, and Bharti Airtel were the top losers.

Amongst the BSE-listed companies, Mahindra and Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, State Bank Of India, PowerGrid, and HDFC were the top gainers, whereas Hindustan Unilever, Titan, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel and Asian Paints were amongst the top losers.

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained the net seller worth Rs 1,951 crore, whereas the domestic institutional investors were the net buyer worth Rs 1,445 crore on Monday, according to the data available on NSE.

Amidst the global supply-chain crunch and closing of the Chinese economy due to the surge in Covid-19 cases, Brent crude oil benchmark was down 35 cents or 0.3 per cent to $113 per barrel. On Monday, Rupee rebounded 15 paise higher against US dollars at 77.55.