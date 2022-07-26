Important Information For July 26 Stock Trading Strategy

Domestic equity markets are likely to have a muted start amid a lack of cues from global peers as all eyes are set on the US Fed's meet which kicks off today.

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 39.5 points, or 0.24 per cent, lower at 16,579, signalling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start on Tuesday.

Asian shares

Asian stocks zigzagged between positive and negative territory but opened mostly higher Tuesday, with market heavyweight Alibaba boosted by news it will seek a primary listing in the city, which would allow it to be traded by mainland investors. MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up by 0.15 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.07%

Australia's ASX 200 jumped 0.06%

New Zealand's DJ declined 0.82%

South Korea's Kospi surged 0.23%

China's Shanghai gained 0.54%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.84%

US stocks

Wall Street capped a choppy day of trading with a mixed finish for stock indexes Monday, as investors brace for another sharp interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve this week as the central bank combats inflation.

Oil prices rise

Oil rose on Monday on expectations Russia's reduction in natural gas supply to Europe could encourage a switch to crude, though concerns over weakening fuel demand because of an expected increase in US interest rates limited gains.

Brent crude futures for September settlement climbed 45 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $105.60 a barrel by 0112 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for September delivery increased 34 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $97.04 a barrel.

FIIs data

Net-net, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned sellers of domestic stocks to the tune of Rs 844.78 crore, data available with NSE suggested. However, DIIs turned net sellers to the tune of Rs 72.26 crore, data suggests.

Stocks to Watch: Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, GlaxoSmithKline

Asian Paints, L&T, Bajaj Auto, Tata Power, and Union Bank will be in focus