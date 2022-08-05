Important Information For August 5 Stock Trading Strategy

The key benchmark indices are likely to open higher, as indicated by global cues. Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 53 points, or 0.30 per cent, higher at 17,450, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Friday.

On Thursday, the BSE Sensex ended 51.73 points or 0.09 per cent lower at 58,298.80. Its NSE counterpart, Nifty50, ended 6 points or 0.04 per cent down to close at Rs 17,382.

Rupee on Thursday

The rupee shed 25 paise to close at 79.40 against the US dollar on Thursday, posting its second day of losses.

Wall Street on Thursday

Wall Street's main indexes ended mixed on Thursday as gains in high-growth stocks offset losses in energy shares, with investors looking ahead to monthly jobs report for clues on the pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Oil Prices

Oil prices extended losses on Friday, after hitting their lowest since before Russia's February invasion of Ukraine in the previous session, as the market fretted over the impact of inflation on global economic growth and demand.

FII Data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 1,474.77 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 46.79 crore on August 4, as per provisional data available on the NSE.