Key Things To Know Before Markets Open On Friday

The Indian equities benchmark is likely to open on a positive note on Friday, as indicated by the Nifty Futures trading at the Singapore Exchange. The SGX index was trading 25 points or 0.16 per cent higher at 15,334.

On Thursday, the 30-share BSE Sensex slumped to a 52-week low of 51,425, whereas the Nifty 50 index declined to its 52-week low of 15,335.

US Markets

The major indices in the US were trading lower on Thursday a day after the Federal Reserve hiked the repo rate by 75 basis points. The S&P 500 declined 123.22 points or 3.3 per cent to 3,666, whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 741 points or 2.4 per cent to 29,927. The Nasdaq Composite was trading 270 points or 2.5 per cent at 11,099.

Asian Markets

The major indices in Asia were trading on a cautious note on Friday following the overnight decline in the US stocks. Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 2.27 per cent, whereas South Korea’s KOSPI fell 1.23 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was trading 0.95 per cent higher. While China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.39 per cent, Shenzhen Component advanced 0.23 per cent.

FII and DII

The foreign institutional investors (FII) continued to remain the net sellers worth Rs 3,257 crore, whereas the domestic institutional investors (DII) remained the net buyer’ worth Rs 1,929 crore on Wednesday, according to the data available on NSE. Notably, the equity investors in India became poorer by Rs 15.74 lakh crore in the last five days amidst weak global cues, unabated capital outflows as well as inflation concerns.

Crude Oil Prices

Crude oil prices edged lower on Friday amidst the worries about global economic growth as well as uncertainty regarding the stock markets continue to impact oil demand. Brent crude futures fell 83 cents or 0.8 per cent to $118.98 per barrel, whereas U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 80 cents or 0.7 per cent to $116.79.

Rupee

The Indian Rupee recovered from its record low to close 12 paise higher at 78.10 against the US Dollar.

Stocks In Focus

Tata Motors, Wipro, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Grasim, RITES, Telcos, and Fineotax Chemical.