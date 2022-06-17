Friday, Jun 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Key Things To Know Before Markets Open On Friday

On Thursday, the 30-share BSE Sensex slumped to a 52-week low of 51,425, whereas the Nifty 50 index declined to its 52-week low of 15,335

Key Things To Know Before Markets Open On Friday
Source-Press Trust Of India.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Jun 2022 8:04 am

The Indian equities benchmark is likely to open on a positive note on Friday, as indicated by the Nifty Futures trading at the Singapore Exchange. The SGX index was trading 25 points or 0.16 per cent higher at 15,334. 

On Thursday, the 30-share BSE Sensex slumped to a 52-week low of 51,425, whereas the Nifty 50 index declined to its 52-week low of 15,335.

US Markets

Related stories

FIIs Sell Nearly 80% Of Their Equity Holdings Of What They Invested In 2020-21. Here Is Why

The major indices in the US were trading lower on Thursday a day after the Federal Reserve hiked the repo rate by 75 basis points. The S&P 500 declined 123.22 points or 3.3 per cent to 3,666, whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 741 points or 2.4 per cent to 29,927. The Nasdaq Composite was trading 270 points or 2.5 per cent at 11,099. 

Asian Markets

The major indices in Asia were trading on a cautious note on Friday following the overnight decline in the US stocks. Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 2.27 per cent, whereas South Korea’s KOSPI fell 1.23 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was trading 0.95 per cent higher. While China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.39 per cent, Shenzhen Component advanced 0.23 per cent. 

FII and DII

The foreign institutional investors (FII) continued to remain the net sellers worth Rs 3,257 crore, whereas the domestic institutional investors (DII) remained the net buyer’ worth Rs 1,929 crore on Wednesday, according to the data available on NSE. Notably, the equity investors in India became poorer by Rs 15.74 lakh crore in the last five days amidst weak global cues, unabated capital outflows as well as inflation concerns. 

Crude Oil Prices

Crude oil prices edged lower on Friday amidst the worries about global economic growth as well as uncertainty regarding the stock markets continue to impact oil demand. Brent crude futures fell 83 cents or 0.8 per cent to $118.98 per barrel, whereas U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 80 cents or 0.7 per cent to $116.79.

Rupee

The Indian Rupee recovered from its record low to close 12 paise higher at 78.10 against the US Dollar. 

Stocks In Focus 

Tata Motors, Wipro, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Grasim, RITES, Telcos, and Fineotax Chemical. 

Tags

Business Stock Market Stock Market Outlook Foreign Institutional Investors FII Rupee Rupee Vs Dollar Equity Markets Crude Oil Prices Stocks In Focus
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs SA, 4th T20I: Preview, Streaming

IND Vs SA, 4th T20I: Preview, Streaming

Cannes 2022: How The Russia-Ukraine War Has Been A Centerpiece At The Film Festival

Cannes 2022: How The Russia-Ukraine War Has Been A Centerpiece At The Film Festival