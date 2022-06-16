Key Things To Know Before Markets Open On Thursday

The Indian equities benchmark is likely to open on a positive note on Thursday, as indicated by the Nifty Futures trading at the Singapore Exchange. The SGX index was trading 163.5 points or 1.04 per cent higher at 15,834.

On Wednesday, the 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 152 points lower at52,541, whereas the broader NSE Nifty 50 index tanked 40 points at 15,692.

US Markets

The major indices in the US were trading higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve hiked the repo rate by 75 basis points, which was the highest since 1994. The S&P 500 surged 54.51 points or 1.5 per cent to 3,789, whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 303.70 points or 1 per cent to 30,668. The Nasdaq Composite surged 270 points or 2.5 per cent to 11,099.

Asian Markets

The major indices in Asia were higher on Thursday following overnight gains by the US stocks. Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 1.71 per cent, whereas South Korea’s KOSPI rose 1.31 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was trading lower at 0.35 per cent. While China’s Shanghai Composite was trading flat, Shenzhen Component advanced 0.83 per cent.

FII and DII

The foreign institutional investors (FII) continued to remain the net sellers worth Rs 3,531 crore, whereas the domestic institutional investors (DII) remained the net buyers worth Rs 2,588 crore on Wednesday, according to the data available on NSE.

Crude Oil Prices

Crude oil prices fell over $3 after Fed hiked the interest rates as markets worried about a fall in demand. Brent crude futures for August fell $2.7 or 2.2%, at $118.51 per barrel, whereas U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for July fell $3.62, or 3.04%, to $115.31 per barrel.

Rupee

The Indian Rupee witnessed declined 18 paise to a record low of 78.22 against US Dollars.

Stocks In Focus

State Bank Of India, UPL, Yes Bank, NBCC (India), Equitas Small Finance Bank, EKI Energy Services, Indian Overseas Bank, Jyothy Labs and Usha Martin.