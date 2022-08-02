Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Start On A Flat Note

The key benchmark indices started on a flat note, as indicated by global cues. The BSE Sensex shed 189 points at 57,929.89 while the NSE Nifty gained 181 points or 1.03 per cent at 17,340.05.

ITC, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, and Powergrid were among the major gainers, rising up to 1.9 per cent.

On the other hand, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, and DR Reddy were the major laggards, down up to 1.9 per cent.

The BSE MidCap was marginally down at 0.07 per cent while the SmallCap was up 0.01 per cent.

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 49.5 points, or 0.28 per cent, lower at 17,343.50, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the rupee rose by 18 paise to close at 79.06 against the US dollar.

Globally, a sharp decline was witnessed in the US markets on Monday - Dow Jones declined 0.1 per cent, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.2 per cent, and NASDAQ Composite shed 0.1 per cent.

Bedies, oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session. Brent crude futures fell 29 cents to $99.74 a barrel by 0002 GMT, with WTI crude futures down 22 cents at $93.67 a barrel.