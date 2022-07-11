Sterling Generators Announces Strategic Partnership With Moteurs Baudouin

Sterling Generators on Monday announced a strategic partnership with Moteurs Baudouin, a French manufacturer of power generation diesel and gas engines.

Sterling Generators Pvt Ltd (SGPL) -- a Sterling and Wilson Group Company and one of India's leading genset players -- is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Moteurs Baudouin, a French manufacturer of marine and power generation diesel and gas engines, a company statement said.

The partnership is expected to accelerate growth for both companies in the auxiliary power category.

The partnership will leverage Baudouin's legacy of designing and manufacturing the highest quality diesel and gas engines and Sterling Generators' fuel-efficient, smartly designed auxiliary power solutions that are compliant with the latest emission norms, the statement noted.

"With Baudouin’s global presence, fine legacy, and engineering expertise, it is strategically beneficial for us to have them as an engine partner. We are confident that we have a superior product in hand in terms of technology compared to other players in the industry.

"This collaboration will personify our commitment to providing discerning power consumers with a smart, eco-friendly, cost-effective product backed by strong aftermarket support," Sanjay Jadhav, CEO, Sterling Generators. said in the statement.

According to reports, India's prime power diesel genset market size is predicted to grow at a 10.6 per cent CAGR during 2022-2030, as per the statement.

"India being a strategic market, we are delighted to join hands with Sterling Generators. With a well-established distributor network and state-of-the-art genset manufacturing facility, this partnership is the right platform for us to increase our footprint in India.

"We are confident that we will be able to serve our customers with the latest technology products backed by robust on-ground support and are fully geared to launch our next emission compliant Power packs," Gurunath Kulkarni VP India Operations Moteurs Baudouin said.

The government's emphasis on Make in India, backed by sustained economic growth, continues to drive high power demand in India. The extraordinary global development in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors across regions has increased the demand for uninterrupted power, the statement said.

SGPL along with Baudouin is perfectly poised to meet the growing demands in the genset industry, it noted.

