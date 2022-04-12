Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022
Steel Ministry Seeks Duty-Free Import Of Ferronickel

The domestic stainless steel manufacturing industry meets the bulk of its nickel requirements through ferronickel and stainless steel scrap.

Updated: 12 Apr 2022 5:38 pm

Union steel ministry has asked the finance ministry to remove the basic customs duty on ferronickel, a key raw material for stainless steelmakers, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

The move will help stainless steelmakers to reduce their input costs.

At present, a 2.5 per cent duty is imposed on the imports of ferronickel.

Earlier, the government had removed the 2.5 per cent import duty on scrap for a limited period till March 2023.

The government is aware of the challenges the Indian stainless sector is facing. Raw material availability is one of the major challenges in front of the industry, Additional Steel Secretary Rasika Chaube told PTI on the sidelines of the Global Stainless Steel Expo (GSSE) 2022 here.

"We got (zero duty on scrap) extended up to March 23. The second is nickel and chromium. Chromium is in good supply but nickel is not available. We have taken up the matter (to remove duty ferronickel) with the finance ministry because this is a very important raw material for the stainless steel industry," Chaube said.

Such decisions are taken after a lot of consideration by the finance ministry, and the steel ministry can recommend the same, the official said.

Ferronickel is required for the manufacturing of corrosion-free steel which is used in various sectors like auto, defence, railways and infrastructure. 

