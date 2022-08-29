Monday, Aug 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

States Borrowing Cost Continue To Fall; Eases 4 Basis Points To 7.67%

The weighted average cut-off of the 10-year state debt also eased to 7.61 per cent at Monday's auctions from 7.66 per cent last week

Source: Shutterstock
Source: Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Aug 2022 9:02 pm

States' borrowing cost fell for the second consecutive week on Monday, with the weighted average cut-off easing by 4 bps to 7.67 per cent from 7.71 per cent in the last auction when it slid by 7 basis points (bps).

The yield on the benchmark 10-year G-secs also declined in the week by 4 bps to  7.23 per cent from 7.27 per cent last Tuesday, ICRA Ratings said on Monday. 

The weighted average cut-off of the 10-year state debt also eased to 7.61 per cent at Monday's auctions from 7.66 per cent last week. Accordingly, the spread between the weighted average 10-year state debt and new 10-year G-secs yield mildly fell to 38 bps from 39 bps, the agency said.

At Monday's auction, six states (Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Kerala, Punjab and Tamil Nadu) raised Rs 14,000 crore, 43 per cent lower than Rs 24,500 crore initially indicated for this week. This was the third consecutive week of lower-than-indicated issuance since the release of the double tranche of tax devolution on August 10, (Rs 1.2 lakh crore) relative to the amount released in July 2022.

Related stories

Centre Relaxes Norms For Adjusting States' Off-Budget Borrowings

States' Off-Balance-Sheet Borrowings At Decadal High; Will Hurt New Investments: Report

Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Bengal did not participate in the auction, even though they had indicated to borrow Rs 13,500 crore for this week.

In contrast, Kerala, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu issued Rs 3,000 crore more than what they had indicated.

The cumulative state debt issuance of Rs 2.2 lakh crore by 22 states so far is 12 per cent lower than the year-ago level when it was Rs 2.5 lakh crore. Moreover, the actual issuance so far in FY23 is 33 per cent below the indicated level of Rs 3.3 lakh crore. 

Tags

Business States' Borrowing Cost G-secs Andhra Pradesh Bihar Haryana Kerala Punjab Tamil Nadu
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
BAN
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: All Eyes On Virat Kohli In 100th T20I

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: All Eyes On Virat Kohli In 100th T20I

Asia Cup 2022, Match 1: Afghanistan Thrash Sri Lanka By 8 Wickets - Highlights

Asia Cup 2022, Match 1: Afghanistan Thrash Sri Lanka By 8 Wickets - Highlights