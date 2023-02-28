Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

States Borrow A Record Rs 32,800 Crore, Cost Jumps By 7 Basis Points To 7.68%

Home Business

States Borrow A Record Rs 32,800 Crore, Cost Jumps By 7 Basis Points To 7.68%

despite the all-time high borrowing and a mild increase in the weighted average tenor to 16 years from 15 years, the spread between the 10-year SGS and yield decreased

Fourteen states raised a record-high Rs 32,800 crore from the market by issuing state government securities (SGS)
Fourteen states raised a record-high Rs 32,800 crore from the market by issuing state government securities (SGS)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Feb 2023 7:23 pm

Despite near 60 per cent more supplies, the states continued to pay more for their market borrowing with the average bond pricing rising by 7 basis points to a multi-week high of 7.68 per cent at the weekly auction on Tuesday.

For the past many weeks, the yields were more or less stagnant and so was the debt-raising.

Fourteen states raised a record-high Rs 32,800 crore from the market by issuing state government securities (SGS), which is a sharp 59 per cent higher than the year-ago level, even though the amount is 8 per cent lower than indicated in the auction calendar, Aditi Nayar, the chief economist & head of research at Icra Ratings said in a review note.

Related stories

Adani Group's Debt Concern May Be Overstated, Says Proxy Advisory Firm SES

G20 Nations Agree On The Language To Deal With Debt Vulnerabilities

Nirmala Sitharaman Seeks Multilateral Coordination To Tackle Debt Vulnerabilities

She said the 7 bps rise in the weighted average cut-off to 7.68 per cent is due to the concerns related to monetary tightening as latest inflation numbers surprised on the downside.

However, despite the all-time high borrowing and a mild increase in the weighted average tenor to 16 years from 15 years, the spread between the 10-year SGS and yield came down to 29 bps from 31 bps last week, she said. 

Tags

Business State Debt State Borrowings Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP)
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

False Allegations Levelled Against Me, Not Worried About Staying In Jail: Sisodia's Message To Delhiites

False Allegations Levelled Against Me, Not Worried About Staying In Jail: Sisodia's Message To Delhiites

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM