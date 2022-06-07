Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022
State-Run Banks To Hold Credit Outreach Drive Across All Districts On Wednesday

The Finance Ministry said all districts of the country are prepared to entertain customers and the public at large with their queries on the credit facility and enrolment in various government schemes

Updated: 07 Jun 2022 1:25 pm

Public sector banks will undertake a massive credit outreach drive on Wednesday and will entertain public queries on loan facilities and enrolment in government schemes. 

In a statement, the Finance Ministry said all districts of the country are prepared to entertain customers and the public at large with their queries on the credit facility and enrolment in various government schemes. These district-level programmes are being coordinated by all public sector banks and State Level Bankers Committees (SLBCs). 

"Massive Credit Outreach programme is being held by all Public Sector Banks as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) tomorrow, 8th June 2022," it said.

The programmes are curated as part of the iconic week celebration of the Finance Ministry under AKAM during June 6-12, 2022.

All SLBCs have been addressed to conduct programmes of credit outreach, and enrolment in Jan Suraksha Schemes of Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY), customer awareness and financial literacy, the statement said.

As part of the AKAM celebration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Monday launched the Jan Samarth portal -- a credit-linked portal of 13 government schemes aimed at ensuring ease in credit availability.
 

