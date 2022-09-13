Starbucks Ties Up With Polygon (MATIC) To Take Patrons On A Web 3.0 NFT ‘Odyssey’

US coffee and beverage company, Starbucks, plans to launch its latest Web 3.0 initiative in partnership with Polygon (MATIC) Blockchain sometime later this year. Starbucks has named this non-fungible token (NFT) based loyalty program for its customers as ‘Odyssey’. At present, interested customers will have to register for the waitlist of the platform.

Brady Brewer, Starbucks executive vice president and chief marketing officer, said, “Leveraging Web 3.0 technology will allow our members to access experiences and ownership that was not possible before. Starbucks Odyssey will transcend the foundational benefits that our Starbucks Rewards members have come to love, and unlock digital, physical and experiential benefits that are uniquely Starbucks.”

What Benefits Does Starbucks Odyssey Aim To Offer?

Since the entire focus of this new platform is gaining and retaining customer’s loyalty, hence user experience is a focus area for this program.

Brewer said that the existing Starbucks rewards ecosystem will be integrated with Odyssey, and they aim to offer an engaging and immersive coffee experience to customers which celebrates the cultural heritage and offers a sense of togetherness to the community.

How To Use Starbucks Odyssey?

Starbucks said in a release that existing Starbucks rewards program members can access the Odyssey platform using their existing login credentials, and after the login, they can engage in ‘Starbucks Odyssey journeys’.

Starbucks Odyssey journeys offer a series of activities, such as interactive games, some fun challenges and information about coffee and Starbucks, and other related engaging activities. Upon completion of these journeys, members will be given a digital collectable journey stamp, which is an NFT, as a reward.

What Else Can Be Done In Starbucks Odyssey?

In the release, Starbucks also mentioned that members can purchase some limited-edition stamps (NFTs) through a built-in marketplace within the Odyssey Web App.

Starbucks also clarified that these limited edition stamps (NFTs) will be available for purchase by members directly with a credit card, and that “no crypto wallet or cryptocurrency will be required”.

What Are These Digital Collectable Stamps?

Starbucks elaborated that each of these digital collectable stamps will include a point value “based on its rarity,” and when these stamps are bought and sold among members within the Odyssey marketplace, their “ownership will be secured on a Blockchain.”

The Blockchain used here is Polygon (MATIC), which Sandeep Nailwal, a Delhi-born and now Dubai-based software developer, co-founded.

All such stamps (NFTs) will feature Starbucks artwork co-created with Starbucks partners and outside artists. Starbucks further said that when these digital collectable stamps (NFTs) are collected, the member’s points will increase, and then they can unlock access to other unique benefits and experiences within the Odyssey App, which was previously unavailable.

These experiences could range from a virtual espresso martini-making class to unique merchandise and artist collaborations, to even trips to Starbucks Hacienda Alsacia coffee farm in Costa Rica and other related experiences.

Starbucks also mentioned that they would donate a portion of the proceeds from the sale of such limited edition digital collectable stamps to support causes that matter to Starbucks partners and its reward members.