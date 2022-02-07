Monday, Feb 07, 2022
Stands Strong On Ethos of Respecting Nationalism, Says Hyundai After Social media backlash

Hyundai Motor India on Sunday said it stands strong on its ethos of respecting nationalism following a backlash in social media after a dealer of Hyundai in Pakistan posted a message supporting separatists in Kashmir.

Hyundai

Updated: 07 Feb 2022 12:04 pm

 A Twitter account of a Hyundai dealer in Pakistan with handle @hyundaiPakistanOfficial had posted a message supporting Kashmir Solidarity day, supporting what it called as"struggle for freedom". Following it,#BoycottHyundai trended on Twitter in India with many people asking to stopbuying the company's products in the country.

Reacting to the developments, Hyundai Motors India put out a message on social media reiterating its commitment to the Indian market. "Hyundai MotorIndia has been committed to the Indian market for more than 25 years now and we stand firmly for our strong ethos of respecting nationalism," it said. The company further said, "The unsolicited social media post linking Hyundai Motor India is offending our unparalleled commitment and service to this great country."


Reiterating that India is second home to the Hyundai brand, the company said, "We have a zero-tolerance policy towards insensitive communication and we strongly condemn any such view." Hyundai Motor India further said, "As part of our commitment to India, we will continue our efforts towards the betterment of the country as well as its citizens."

Hyundai Motor India is the second-largest carmaker in the country after Maruti Suzuki India. It currently sells 12 models including Creta and Venue in the domestic market. In December last year, the automaker announced plans to invest around Rs 4,000 crore to drive in around six electric vehicles in India by 2028.


The company is planning to roll out a mix of models based on its existing range as well as completely new vehicles based on its global platform 'E-GMP' over the next few years. Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in over 200 countries with more than 120,000 employees.

