Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

SpiceJet Shares Dive Nearly 10%; Hit 52-Week Low

The stock tanked 9.66 per cent to its 52-week low of Rs 34.60 on the BSE

undefined

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jul 2022 11:39 am

Shares of SpiceJet tanked nearly 10 per cent in morning trade on Thursday, after the company was asked by aviation regulator DGCA to curtail its services by half for eight weeks.

The stock tanked 9.66 per cent to its 52-week low of Rs 34.60 on the BSE.

The slump in the SpiceJet counter assumes significance as the 30-share BSE benchmark was trading 733.21 points or 1.31 per cent higher at 56,549.53.

Related stories

SpiceJet Flights Restricted To 50 Percent For 8 Weeks After DGCA Finds Multiple Snags

SpiceJet Forced To Halve Flights By DGCA Due To Technical Snags. Check Your Flight Status

Aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday ordered SpiceJet to operate a maximum of 50 per cent of its flights for eight weeks after several of its planes reported technical malfunction recently.

During these eight weeks, the budget carrier will be subjected to "enhanced surveillance" by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

On Thursday, SpiceJet said it is confident of scaling up its operations and addressing concerns of the DGCA.

On Wednesday, the airline had said that there will be no flight cancellations because of the regulator's order as it is already operating limited services "due to the current lean travel season".

"In view of the findings of various spot checks, inspections and the reply to the show cause notice submitted by SpiceJet, for the continued sustenance of safe and reliable transport service, the number of departures of SpiceJet is hereby restricted to 50 per cent of the number of departures approved under summer schedule 2022 for a period of eight weeks," the aviation regulator's order on Wednesday said. 

Tags

Business National SpiceJet Spicejet Flight Spicejet Airlines SpiceJet Shares SpiceJet Pilots Spicejet Turbulence SpiceJet Dispute SpiceJet Share Price
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

CWG 2022: India's Day 1 Schedule In Birmingham

CWG 2022: India's Day 1 Schedule In Birmingham