SpiceJet Gets More Time To Conduct Annual General Meeting

In a regulatory filing, the airline said it has obtained an extension of up to three months from the Registrar of Companies (NCT of Delhi & Haryana) for conducting the Annual General Meeting for the financial year ending March 31, 2022

Updated: 03 Sep 2022 1:37 pm

SpiceJet on Friday said it has received an extension of up to three months for conducting its annual general meeting for the financial year ended March 2022.

Now, the Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the last financial year will be held on or before December 31, 2022.

The budget carrier announced its results for 2021-22 fiscal along with June quarter results on August 31.

In a regulatory filing, the airline said it has obtained an extension of up to three months from the Registrar of Companies (NCT of Delhi & Haryana) for conducting the Annual General Meeting for the financial year ending March 31, 2022.

This is "due to delay in the publication of financial results for the year ended March 31, 2022, on account of a ransomware attack on IT system(s) which affected the completion of the audit process within the stipulated time," it added.

The airline saw its net loss widen to Rs 458 crore in the 2022 March quarter from Rs 235.3 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full fiscal year 2021-22, the net loss surged 73 per cent to Rs 1,725 crore from Rs 998.30 crore in the comparable period.

In the three months ended June this year, the carrier's net loss widened to Rs 789 crore. 

