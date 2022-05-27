Friday, May 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

SpiceJet Defers Q4 Earning Announcements Due To Ransomware Attack On IT Systems

SpiceJet said it has postponed its board meeting on May 30, to consider and approve the company's March quarter and FY 22 results to a later date

SpiceJet Defers Q4 Earning Announcements Due To Ransomware Attack On IT Systems
File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 May 2022 8:23 pm

No-frills airline SpiceJet on Friday said the announcement of its audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, will get delayed due to a ransomware attack on its IT systems.

In a regulatory filing, SpiceJet said it has postponed its board meeting on May 30, to consider and approve the company's March quarter and FY 22 results to a later date.

Related stories

SpiceJet: Flights Delayed After Facing Ransomware Attack On Tuesday Night

SpiceJet Settles Dispute With Credit Suisse

SpiceJet Faces Ransomware Attack; Flights Delayed

"We wish to inform you that we are expecting a delay in submission of audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 with stock exchange... due to ransomware attack on our IT systems which has affected the completion of the audit process within the stipulated time," the filing added.

The company is taking the corrective measures with assistance of cyber experts and authorities on the issue, it said.

"Accordingly, the board meeting of the company scheduled to be held on May 30, is being postponed and the revised date of the board meeting... will be communicated shortly," SpiceJet said.

Several SpiceJet flights were delayed on Tuesday due to a ransomware attack on its system.

"Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that has impacted our flight operations. While our IT team has to a large extent contained and rectified the situation, this has had a cascading effect on our flights leading to delays," a SpiceJet spokesperson had said in a statement on May 25.

The airline in the statement also informed that it was in touch with experts and cyber crime authorities on the issue.

Tags

Business National SpiceJet Spicejet Flight Spicejet Airlines SpiceJet Shares SpiceJet Pilots Spicejet Turbulence Ajay Singh SpiceJet Case SpiceJet Dispute SpiceJet Ransomware SpiceJet News
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'KGF Chapter 2' To Stream On Amazon Prime Video On Rental

'KGF Chapter 2' To Stream On Amazon Prime Video On Rental

Bharatsthali’s Sambalpuri Saree Collection Displays The Essence Of Indian Womanhood

Bharatsthali’s Sambalpuri Saree Collection Displays The Essence Of Indian Womanhood