Friday, Sep 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Spicejet Appoints Ashish Kumar As CFO

Kumar succeeds Sanjeev Taneja, who quit the struggling carrier on August 31

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 5:00 pm

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Friday said it has appointed Ashish Kumar as its Chief Financial Officer.

Kumar's appointment for the post is effective from September 9, SpiceJet said in a statement.

Kumar succeeds Sanjeev Taneja, who quit the struggling carrier on August 31.

Before joining the Gurugram-based low-cost airline, Kumar was serving as vice president for corporate finance at Interglobe Enterprises since January 2019, SpiceJet said.

Previously, he served as Chief Financial Officer at Interglobe Hotels for five years from 2014 to 2018, as per the statement. 

Facing a liquidity crunch, SpiceJet reported a loss of Rs 784 crore for the quarter that ended June 30, compared to a loss of Rs 731 crore a year earlier. 

The company had also reported a loss of Rs 485 crore for the quarter ended March.  

"Restructuring SpiceJet and putting it back on a path of rapid growth is the best job in the aviation industry today. Ashish's experience and proven track record will ensure that he can successfully lead this effort," said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet. 

Related stories

SpiceJet Gets More Time To Conduct Annual General Meeting

SpiceJet Delhi-Nashik Flight Returns Midway Due To 'Autopilot' Snag

SpiceJet Posts Rs 789 Crore Net Loss In June Quarter

Tags

Business SpiceJet Ashish Kumar CFO Ajay Singh
NEXT MATCH
TBC
VS
TBC
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of Barcelona Vs Viktoria Plzen: Where To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Live Streaming Of Barcelona Vs Viktoria Plzen: Where To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  