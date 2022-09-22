Sony India Announces Partnership With PTI To Provide Digital Imaging Solutions

Sony India announced a new partnership with the Press Trust of India (PTI) to provide exclusive digital imaging solutions to the country's largest independent news agency's news photographers and video journalists.

Sony India will be PTI’s exclusive digital imaging solution supplier for its news photographers and video journalists across the country, said a joint statement.

Sony India will also provide product service support and training to PTI photo and video journalists, it added.

Commenting over the development, Sony India Managing Director Sunil Nayyar said:"PTI is a highly trusted news source in the country, and it is such an honour for us to be collaborating with them, to be supporting PTI who delivers top-class photo and video for news across the globe”.

PTI Chief Executive Officer Vijay Joshi said:"At PTI we believe that technology is one of the foundational pillars for producing good journalism. We recognize that Sony has always been at the forefront of creating innovative technologies when it comes to cameras. Partnering with Sony was therefore a no-brainer for us, especially as we step into video journalism."

Collectively, PTI puts out more than 2,000 stories and 200 photographs a day and cooperates with more than 500 Indian newspapers.

The news agency has a distinguished history of powerful visual journalism and its journalists will now use Sony’s advanced imaging solutions to document major events across the country.

"Once the transition is complete, all the journalists at PTI will be equipped with Sony’s latest cameras and lenses. This will allow all the journalists at the news agency to seamlessly collaborate and tell the stories that matter regardless of the medium," the statement added.

Sony India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation in Japan, is a premium brand operating across product categories such as television, digital imaging, personal audio, home entertainment, gaming, car audio and professional solutions.