Saturday, Jun 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

Solana Labs Launches Flagship Android-Based Crypto And Web 3.0 Smartphone; Solana Up 6%

The Solana smartphone is up for pre-order for 100 USDC in the US and its price is $1,000. Meanwhile, the crypto market seems to have put brakes to its downward journey and most cryptos are trading in green.

Solana Labs Launches Flagship Android-Based Crypto And Web 3.0 Smartphone; Solana Up 6%
Solana (SOL)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jun 2022 8:51 am

Solana Labs (SOL) aims to bring blockchain technology to people by launching a crypto- and Web 3.0-centric smartphone called ‘SAGA’. Solana co-founder Raj Gokal explained that they chose the name SAGA because it means that the story of crypto is still being written.

This smartphone will support Google’s Android OS and is up for pre-orders in the US for a starting price of $1,000. It has top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 which is based on TSMC’s 4nm manufacturing process, a 6.67 inch OLED display, 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. 
 

Cryptocurrency Prices

Related stories

Crypto GST Committee Says More Time Needed, Binance Partners Cristiano Ronaldo On NFT, Bitcoin Up 5%

CoinDCX Tells Users How TDS On Crypto Transactions Will Work; Shiba Inu Up 22%

Over 75% US Retailers Ready To Accept Stablecoin Payment, Says Report; Solana Up 4%

The global crypto market capitalisation went up by 1.64 per cent to $953.39 billion as of 8.20 am. The global crypto volume was up by 6.91 per cent to $65.24 billion, as per Coinmarketcap data.

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $21,241.46, higher by 0.01 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) was up by 5.54 per cent to $1,215.87. 


Among other significant coins, Cardano (ADA) was up by 0.2 per cent at $0.4995, Algorand (ALGO) was trading with a gain of 0.46 per cent at $0.3497, Solana (SOL) was trading with a gain of 5.97 per cent at $41.37, Polkadot (DOT) was up by 1.14 per cent at $8.15, and Binance Coin (BNB) was up by 1.14 per cent at $236.07.
 
Today’s top gainer was Kitty Coin Solana (KITTY), which was up by 797.44 per cent at $0.0005391. The top loser was ElonHype (ELONHYPE), which was down by 66.59 per cent at $0.00003132. 


Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 1.19 per cent at $0.06699. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.0549. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was up by 4.53 per cent at $0.00001087.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) gained 26.73 per cent to trade at $0.0000002803, Floki Inu (FLOKI) gained 4 per cent at $0.000006704, and Samoyed Coin (SAMO) gained 15.19 per cent at $0.006362. 

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was up by 27.7 per cent at $7,085.19, and Terra Classic (LUNC) was trading with a gain of 0.98 per cent at $0.00005838. Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 4.05 per cent at $20.55, Uniswap (UNI) was trading with a loss of 5.97 per cent at $5.42, and Aave (AAVE) rose by 0.42 per cent at $70.00.

Tags

Business Crypto Solana (Sol) Blockchain Technology Cryptocurrency Investments Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) Bitcoin Ethereum (ETH) Cardano (ADA) Web 3.0
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

EXPLAINED: Why Sri Lanka's Economy Collapsed And What's Next

EXPLAINED: Why Sri Lanka's Economy Collapsed And What's Next

Chasing The Blue Hour In Mahabaleshwar

Chasing The Blue Hour In Mahabaleshwar