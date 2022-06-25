Solana Labs Launches Flagship Android-Based Crypto And Web 3.0 Smartphone; Solana Up 6%

Solana Labs (SOL) aims to bring blockchain technology to people by launching a crypto- and Web 3.0-centric smartphone called ‘SAGA’. Solana co-founder Raj Gokal explained that they chose the name SAGA because it means that the story of crypto is still being written.

This smartphone will support Google’s Android OS and is up for pre-orders in the US for a starting price of $1,000. It has top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 which is based on TSMC’s 4nm manufacturing process, a 6.67 inch OLED display, 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.



3/ Right now, web3 is not made for smartphones, and you need a desktop browser to take full advantage of it.



Solana Mobile Stack is a crypto layer built on Android to make the mobile web3 user experience seamless. https://t.co/jBhmTFGs1f — Solana (@solana) June 23, 2022

Cryptocurrency Prices

The global crypto market capitalisation went up by 1.64 per cent to $953.39 billion as of 8.20 am. The global crypto volume was up by 6.91 per cent to $65.24 billion, as per Coinmarketcap data.

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $21,241.46, higher by 0.01 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) was up by 5.54 per cent to $1,215.87.



Among other significant coins, Cardano (ADA) was up by 0.2 per cent at $0.4995, Algorand (ALGO) was trading with a gain of 0.46 per cent at $0.3497, Solana (SOL) was trading with a gain of 5.97 per cent at $41.37, Polkadot (DOT) was up by 1.14 per cent at $8.15, and Binance Coin (BNB) was up by 1.14 per cent at $236.07.



Today’s top gainer was Kitty Coin Solana (KITTY), which was up by 797.44 per cent at $0.0005391. The top loser was ElonHype (ELONHYPE), which was down by 66.59 per cent at $0.00003132.



Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 1.19 per cent at $0.06699. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.0549. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was up by 4.53 per cent at $0.00001087.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) gained 26.73 per cent to trade at $0.0000002803, Floki Inu (FLOKI) gained 4 per cent at $0.000006704, and Samoyed Coin (SAMO) gained 15.19 per cent at $0.006362.

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was up by 27.7 per cent at $7,085.19, and Terra Classic (LUNC) was trading with a gain of 0.98 per cent at $0.00005838. Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 4.05 per cent at $20.55, Uniswap (UNI) was trading with a loss of 5.97 per cent at $5.42, and Aave (AAVE) rose by 0.42 per cent at $70.00.