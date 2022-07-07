Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

SoftBank's Rajeev Misra Steps Down From Executive Role To Launch New Fund

Misra, who has been at the helm of the Vision Fund since 2017 when it raised $100 billion, the largest kitty of private capital, is likely to launch a new asset management platform backed by Middle Eastern Funds

undefined
The development marks the exit of one of the key architects of SoftBank Group’s sometimes disordered evolution into the world’s largest technology investor

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 5:42 pm

In what is being touted to be a major revamp at the SoftBank Group Corp, Rajeev Misra is stepping back from his main roles at the Japanese Conglomerate, as per a communication sent by SoftBank’s founder Masayoshi Son.

The development marks the exit of one of the key architects of SoftBank Group’s sometimes disordered evolution into the world’s largest technology investor. However, Misra will continue to hold a senior position with the group’s first $100 billion Vision Fund, but renounce other roles, reported Bloomberg.

Misra, who has been at the helm of the Vision Fund since 2017 when it raised $100 billion, the largest kitty of private capital, is likely to launch a new asset management platform backed by Middle Eastern Funds.

He recently held discussions with Son in Tokyo, during which he informed his boss of his plans to quit to pursue his own venture, the report stated. Misra has already secured more than $6 billion for a new fund from backers including Middle East investors. The new fund will focus on a mix of strategies.  His former colleague Akshay Naheta is reportedly set to join the new venture.

Related stories

SoftBank's Munish Varma steps down from Paytm's board

According to reports, deliberations are in progress and no final decisions on the fund’s size or the timing of its launch have been taken. Meanwhile, Misra will remain CEO of the initial Vision Fund, and become vice-chairman of SoftBank’s wider investment arm, with Son assuming control of his (Misra’s) positions, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg

Tags

Business Softbank Rajeev Misra SoftBank Vision Fund SoftBank's Rajeev Misra Quits Rajeev Misra Quits Masayoshi Son
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

UK: In Major Blow, 2 Key Ministers Quit Boris Johnson Government

UK: In Major Blow, 2 Key Ministers Quit Boris Johnson Government

Sensex Reverses Intra-Day Gains To Settle Down By 100 Points

Sensex Reverses Intra-Day Gains To Settle Down By 100 Points