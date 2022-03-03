Thursday, Mar 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Societe Generale Sells Vedanta Shares Worth Rs 880 Crore

According to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Societe Generale sold a total of 2,2,450,200 shares, amounting to 0.6 per cent stake in the company.

Societe Generale Sells Vedanta Shares Worth Rs 880 Crore
The scrip of Vedanta closed 2.08 per cent higher at Rs 395.35 on the NSE.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Mar 2022 9:21 pm

Societe Generale on Thursday offloaded 2.24 crore shares of metal major Vedanta Ltd for nearly Rs 880 crore through an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Societe Generale sold a total of 2,2,450,200 shares, amounting to 0.6 per cent stake in the company.

Related stories

Vedanta To Invest Up To $20 billion In Semiconductor Biz In India, Roll Out By 2025

Vedanta, Foxconn Team Up To Manufacture Semiconductors In India

The shares were divested at Rs 391.74 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 879.64 crore. However, buyers of the shares could not be ascertained immediately. The scrip of Vedanta closed 2.08 per cent higher at Rs 395.35 on the NSE.
      
In a separate bulk deal data on the BSE, venture capital firm Sequoia Capital offloaded 24.69 lakh shares of Stovekraft, a manufacturer of kitchen appliances, for Rs 159.4 crore. 

 Sequoia Capital or SCI Growth Investments II offloaded these shares at an average price of Rs 645.35 apiece.

Bengal Finance and Investment Pvt Ltd, Nippon India Mutual Fund and PGIM India Mutual Fund are among the buyers of the shares.

Tags

Business National Vedanta Group Vedanta Ltd Vedanta Societe Generale Sequoia Capital Bengal Finance And Investment Pvt Ltd Nippon India Mutual Fund PGIM India Mutual Fund
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

These Five Sectors Have Been Hit In India By Ukraine-Russia War

These Five Sectors Have Been Hit In India By Ukraine-Russia War

Step-By-Step Guide On How to Buy Amazon, Apple And Other US Shares On NSE IFSC

Step-By-Step Guide On How to Buy Amazon, Apple And Other US Shares On NSE IFSC