Societe Generale Sells Vedanta Shares Worth Rs 880 Crore

Societe Generale on Thursday offloaded 2.24 crore shares of metal major Vedanta Ltd for nearly Rs 880 crore through an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Societe Generale sold a total of 2,2,450,200 shares, amounting to 0.6 per cent stake in the company.

The shares were divested at Rs 391.74 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 879.64 crore. However, buyers of the shares could not be ascertained immediately. The scrip of Vedanta closed 2.08 per cent higher at Rs 395.35 on the NSE.



In a separate bulk deal data on the BSE, venture capital firm Sequoia Capital offloaded 24.69 lakh shares of Stovekraft, a manufacturer of kitchen appliances, for Rs 159.4 crore.

Sequoia Capital or SCI Growth Investments II offloaded these shares at an average price of Rs 645.35 apiece.

Bengal Finance and Investment Pvt Ltd, Nippon India Mutual Fund and PGIM India Mutual Fund are among the buyers of the shares.