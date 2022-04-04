Monday, Apr 04, 2022
Snoop Dogg to Issue Unreleased Music As NFT On Cardano Blockchain

Rapper Snoop Dogg will release some of his unreleased music and limited edition pitches as NFT on the Cardano blockchain. 

Cardano (ADA)

Updated: 04 Apr 2022 10:28 am

American rapper Snoop Dogg has reportedly partnered up with Clay Nation to release some of his unreleased music and limited edition pitches as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Cardano (ADA) blockchain. 

In other news, Ethereum’s (ETH) decentralised finance (DeFi) ecosystem has suffered another big hack costing its investors about $15 million. Inverse Finance, an Ethereum blockchain-based DeFi protocol, was this hack's target.

Meanwhile, the global crypto market cap increased by 1.05 per cent to $2.15 trillion at 8.50 am. However, the global crypto volume was down by 13.51 per cent to $94.5 billion, as per Coinmarketcap data. 

"Bitcoin crossed $47,300 over the weekend and has slightly retraced to about $46,000. Ether and other major altcoins are in the green," says Gaurav Dahake, CEO and founder, Bitbns.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $46,121.05, higher by 0.48 per cent in the last 24 hours.
ETH was also trading higher by 1.5 per cent at $3,503.17.

Among other major coins, Cardano (ADA) was up by 2.08 per cent at $1.18, Algorand (ALGO) by 0.91 per cent at $0.9218, Binance Coin (BNB) by 1.79 per cent at $445.38, Solana (SOL) by 1.32 per cent at $136.94, and Polkadot (DOT) was also trading higher by 0.98 per cent at $22.97.

Today’s top gainer was Bitcoin Metaverse (BITMETA), which was up by 2576.39 per cent at $0.001016. The top loser was TRVL (TRVL), which was down by 20.76 per cent at $0.1578.

Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 4.67 per cent at $0.1452. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.05865. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was up by 3.33 per cent at $0.00002681.
Dogelon Mars (ELON) was up by 1.25 per cent at $0.000001024 and Floki Inu (FLOKI) gained 9.19 per cent at $0.00003464. Samoyed Coin (SAMO), however, lost 9.01 per cent at $0.0223. 

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was trading with a gain of 5.15 per cent at $24,338.23. Terra (LUNA), however, fell by 0.15 per cent to $115.05. Avalanche (AVAX) gained 0.26 per cent to $97.53, Uniswap (UNI) was up by 0.81 per cent to trade at $11.80, and Aave (AAVE) rose 1.74 per cent to trade at $241.14.

Latest Updates

“It’s official: Snoop Dogg and Champ Medici will collaborate with Clay Nation to deliver you classic souvenirs, unreleased songs, and limited edition pitches,” read a tweet posted by Clay Nation.

“This morning, Inverse Finance's money market, Anchor, was subject to a capital-intensive manipulation of the INV/ETH price oracle on Sushiswap, resulting in a sharp rise in the price of INV, which subsequently enabled the attacker to borrow $15.6 million in DOLA, ETH, WBTC, & YFI,” read the tweet post by Inverse Finance, an Ethereum-based DeFi protocol.

