American rapper Snoop Dogg has reportedly partnered up with Clay Nation to release some of his unreleased music and limited edition pitches as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Cardano (ADA) blockchain.

In other news, Ethereum’s (ETH) decentralised finance (DeFi) ecosystem has suffered another big hack costing its investors about $15 million. Inverse Finance, an Ethereum blockchain-based DeFi protocol, was this hack's target.

Meanwhile, the global crypto market cap increased by 1.05 per cent to $2.15 trillion at 8.50 am. However, the global crypto volume was down by 13.51 per cent to $94.5 billion, as per Coinmarketcap data.

"Bitcoin crossed $47,300 over the weekend and has slightly retraced to about $46,000. Ether and other major altcoins are in the green," says Gaurav Dahake, CEO and founder, Bitbns.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $46,121.05, higher by 0.48 per cent in the last 24 hours.

ETH was also trading higher by 1.5 per cent at $3,503.17.

Among other major coins, Cardano (ADA) was up by 2.08 per cent at $1.18, Algorand (ALGO) by 0.91 per cent at $0.9218, Binance Coin (BNB) by 1.79 per cent at $445.38, Solana (SOL) by 1.32 per cent at $136.94, and Polkadot (DOT) was also trading higher by 0.98 per cent at $22.97.

Today’s top gainer was Bitcoin Metaverse (BITMETA), which was up by 2576.39 per cent at $0.001016. The top loser was TRVL (TRVL), which was down by 20.76 per cent at $0.1578.

Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 4.67 per cent at $0.1452. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.05865. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was up by 3.33 per cent at $0.00002681.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) was up by 1.25 per cent at $0.000001024 and Floki Inu (FLOKI) gained 9.19 per cent at $0.00003464. Samoyed Coin (SAMO), however, lost 9.01 per cent at $0.0223.

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was trading with a gain of 5.15 per cent at $24,338.23. Terra (LUNA), however, fell by 0.15 per cent to $115.05. Avalanche (AVAX) gained 0.26 per cent to $97.53, Uniswap (UNI) was up by 0.81 per cent to trade at $11.80, and Aave (AAVE) rose 1.74 per cent to trade at $241.14.

Latest Updates

“It’s official: Snoop Dogg and Champ Medici will collaborate with Clay Nation to deliver you classic souvenirs, unreleased songs, and limited edition pitches,” read a tweet posted by Clay Nation.

“This morning, Inverse Finance's money market, Anchor, was subject to a capital-intensive manipulation of the INV/ETH price oracle on Sushiswap, resulting in a sharp rise in the price of INV, which subsequently enabled the attacker to borrow $15.6 million in DOLA, ETH, WBTC, & YFI,” read the tweet post by Inverse Finance, an Ethereum-based DeFi protocol.