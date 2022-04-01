Friday, Apr 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Skoda Reports Best Monthly Sales In March; Dispatches Rise Five-Fold To 5,608 Units

This is the highest ever sales volume clocked in a month by the automaker in its two-decade history in India

Skoda Reports Best Monthly Sales In March; Dispatches Rise Five-Fold To 5,608 Units
Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Apr 2022 2:10 pm

Skoda Auto India on Friday reported a five-fold increase in its sales to 5,608 units in March compared to 1,159 units in the same month last year.

This is the highest ever sales volume clocked in a month by the automaker in its two-decade history in India.

Related stories

Skoda Slavia 2022 launched in India; price starts at Rs 10.69 lakh

Skoda Launches New SUV Kodiaq At Rs 34.99 Lakh

The previous monthly high for the company was recorded in June 2012 when it had dispatched 4,923 units. 

"The concerted efforts of the entire team to ensure the successful roll-out of the INDIA 2.0 project are bearing fruit. This project is not only about new platforms and products, but an entire rejuvenation of our business processes – enhancing the ownership experience, widening the reach of our network, getting closer to our customers and a variety of value-added services," Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis said in a statement.

Despite the foreseeable challenges impacting the market sentiments in the short term, the company is confident that 2022 will be the biggest ever year for it in India, he added.

"We are fully geared up to take the brand to new heights, as India becomes a key market for Skoda Auto globally," Hollis said.

The January-March quarter this year turned out to be the best for the company in terms of sales. During the period, the brand sold 13,120 vehicles.

In the same period in 2021, the automaker had dispatched 3,016 units.

The successful implementation of the INDIA 2.0 project is providing great impetus, creating a positive impact across the entire range of products, the company said.

It has witnessed a robust response for models like Kushaq and Slavia. Besides, Kodiaq, Octavia and Superb also continue to do well in their respective segments.

Tags

Business National Skoda Cars Skoda Rapid Skoda Kodiaq Skoda Superb Skoda Vision X Skoda Fabia Skoda Octavia Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

World Cup 2022 Draw: Complete Guide

World Cup 2022 Draw: Complete Guide

Top 5 OTT Releases Of This Week

Top 5 OTT Releases Of This Week