Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
Sitharaman To Meet PM Modi To Discuss Russia-Ukraine Conflict Situation

Nirmala Sitharaman said that a surge in oil prices pose risk to financial stability of the country.

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 5:12 pm

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said she will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation arising out of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Markets have been rattled by Russia's attack on the Eastern European country.

When asked whether there will be a meeting with the Prime Minster on the Russia-Ukraine issue, Sitharaman said, "definitely".

She was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine and the move has raised concerns over the possibility of a full-scale military confrontation between the two countries.

The 30-share benchmark Sensex crashed over 2,700 points in line with global meltdown amid invasion of Ukraine by Russia. 

