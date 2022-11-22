Shivraj Singh Chouhan Invites Industrialists To Global Investors Summit: Report

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting with industrialists at his residence today and invited them to participate in the Global Investors Summit to be held in Indore.

The state government will organise the summit in Indore on January 11-12 next year.

Chouhan said the policy of providing facilities to investors in Madhya Pradesh was the best in the country as the state government was committed to extend full cooperation to the investors.

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Om Prakash Sakhalecha and Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Manish Rastogi were also present during the meeting.

Meanwhile, several industrialists pledged investments worth thousands of crores in the state and create jobs for people.

Over the past few months, Chouhan has invited several investors to participate in the investment summit.

Earlier this month, while addressing the investors at the ‘Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh’ program in Mumbai, he said said there is immense potential in all industries, including textile, food processing, and pharmaceutical sector in the state.

He said the state is committed to investment promotion to fulfill the resolve of making India a $5 trillion economy by the year 2026, adding that a land bank of one lakh 22 thousand acres, adequate water, electricity, road network, skilled human resources and peaceful environment are available in the state.

In October, Chouhan held discussions with leading industrialists during Textile Round Table Conference in New Delhi and discussed the investment opportunities in the textile and apparel sector in the state.

He met the envoys of several countries, including US, UK, UAE, Japan, Singapore, Israel and South Korea in New Delhi in October to invite them to attend the Global Investor Summit being organised in the state next year.

UP Global Investors Summit

The Uttar Pradesh government will hold programmes in 20 countries in the coming months with an objective to attract investors ahead of the 'Global Investors Summit' in February 2023.

The countries where the UP government will hold road shows include Japan, Germany, Thailand, Mexico, South Africa, Brazil, Australia, France, Netherlands, Belgium, the UAE and Canada, a government official said.

The state government is targeting investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore during the mega event.

Make in Odisha conclave

Meanwhile, Odisha is all set to host Make in Odisha conclave which will take place in Bhubaneswar from November 30, 2022 to December 4, 2022.

Ahead of the upcoming third edition of the Make in Odisha conclave, chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched the website and mobile app for the event,

The state government's flagship investor summit was first organised in 2016, followed by 2018. However, in 2020, the summit did not take place due to the Covid-19 global pandemic.

Nine countries, including Japan, Germany and Norway have confirmed their participation in Make-in-Odisha conclave.

In the build-up to the third edition, the chief minister has, in the last 3 months, led government delegations to metros such as Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jamshedpur, Lucknow, and Mumbai, as well as abroad to Dubai, the release noted.

The state, which had received over 120 investment intents valued at Rs 2 lakh crore in its first edition of the MIO in 2016 and later Rs 4 lakh crore in the second edition of the MIO in 2018, is hopeful to get a good response this time from the business summit.

Odisha has already organised roadshows in Dubai and chief minister Naveen Patnaik has met top honchos of the business world in Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, and Delhi and invited them to come and be a part of Odisha’s growth story as it’s one of the leading states in receiving the investment.



Karnataka Global Investor Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the 3-day Global Investors Meet at Bangalore earlier this month in which “investments totaling about Rs 9.82 lakh crore have been committed in diverse sectors in the state”.

Thanking the participants in the event and investors Basavaraj Bommai reassured investors from all across the world of sustained support by his government.

Among top industrialists, Chairman of Jindal Group, Sajjan Jindal; Vice Chairman, of Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd, Vikram S Kirloskar; Chairman, Wipro, Rishad Premji; Vice Chairman, Bharti Enterprises, Rajan Bharti Mitta; CEO, Adani Ports and SEZ, Karan Adani and MD, Sterlite Power, Pratik Agarwal shared their experience in Karnataka and expressed continued interest in the state.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani’s son and CEO of Adani Ports & SEZ Karan Adani called Karnataka one of India’s hottest investment destinations. Not only is the state attracting tourists in millions, it is welcoming investors and businesses like, he said.

