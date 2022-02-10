Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Shiba Inu Starts Offering LAND In Its Metaverse World; $LEASH Up By 40%, SHIB up 3%

In Shiberse, the Shiba Inu metaverse world $LEASH holders will be able to exclusively purchase LAND for now. Reacting to this news $LEASH was up by 40% at one point.

Shiba Inu

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 9:45 am

Shiba Inu has officially started its metaverse journey by offering ‘LANDS’ or virtual real estate spaces inside its Shiberse virtual world. For early adopters, Shiba Inu developers have announced that $LEASH token holders will be exclusively granted access to this LAND for a few days. Decentraland, a rival metaverse world built upon the Ethereum blockchain, closed a $1.2 million LAND deal with Jason Rosenstein, CEO, Portion, a few days back. There is an ongoing boom in the metaverse world which is attracting a lot of investments, according to Business Insider.

Due to various positive developments in the crypto world and no such selling pressure from big investors, the crypto market cap has reclaimed the $2 trillion mark. At 8.38 am, the global crypto market cap was up by 2.11 per cent at $2.01 trillion, while the crypto
trading volume was down by 26.15 per cent at $76.22 billion.

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading with a gain of 0.98 per cent at $43,832.77 at 8.38 am, as per coinmarketcap data.

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, was also trading with a gain of 3.47 per cent at $3,184.84.

Among other major coins, Cardano (ADA) was up by 1.26 per cent at $1.17. Algorand (ALGO), which is known as the Ethereum killer, was up by 2 per cent; its market cap now stands at $6,680,105,449. Binance Coin (BNB) was up by 1.45 per cent at $416.46, while Solana (SOL) declined by 0.43 per cent at $111.24 and Polkadot (DOT) was up by 1.81 per cent at $21.70.

Today’s top gainer was MetaPay (METAPAY), which was up by 1050.23 per cent at $0.00001197. The top loser was PAPPAY (PAPPAY), which was down by 81.27 per cent at $0.00000007024.

Meme Coins And DeFi

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 0.94 per cent at $0.1573. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.03635. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was also up by 3.51 per cent at $0.00003223. SHIB has recently launched its metaverse LAND offering campaign but the tokens for purchasing it is the $LEASH token exclusively and not SHIB.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) was trading with a gain of 4.32 per cent at $0.000001099. Floki Inu (FLOKI) was, however, down by 3.52 per cent at $0.00005226, while Samoyed Coin (SAMO) rose by 7.45 per cent at $0.02933.
 
In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was trading with a gain of 2.19 per cent at $25,572.97. Terra (LUNA) was down by 0.52 per cent at $55.97, Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 2.88 per cent at $88.36, Uniswap (UNI) was up by 1.63 per cent at $11.99, while Aave (AAVE) rose by 1.38 per cent at $183.29.
 
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has asked the general public about their opinion on the launch of a spot bitcoin ETF product by Grayscale Investments. Grayscale already has a close-ended Bitcoin Future ETF product called Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) which is the world’s largest Bitcoin futures ETF. The SEC has given the public 21 days to respond to their general query, reported coindesk.
 
To prevent bots from purchasing LAND in Shiberse at low prices and later selling them at a high price to other buyers, the developers of SHIB have launched a queue system based on the amount of $LEASH tokens participants hold at that moment. Currently, only 107,647 $LEASH tokens were minted. $LEASH is the governance token of the SHIB Universe ecosystem, reported coindesk.

