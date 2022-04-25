Monday, Apr 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

SHIBA INU Creates New Burn Mechanism; Users Get Rewarded For Burning SHIB Tokens

SHIBA INU (SHIB) have created a new ShibBurn portal wherein users can participate in burning their SHIB tokens and get rewarded for doing so.

SHIBA INU Creates New Burn Mechanism; Users Get Rewarded For Burning SHIB Tokens
Shiba Inu

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Apr 2022 5:04 pm

The developers of Shiba Inu have added another use case for the Shiba Inu (SHIB) crypto token. It has launched a new ShibaBurn portal. 

Related stories

Shiba Inu, Apecoin & Quitriam Finance: How One Can Make Money From Cryptocurrency

Shiba Inu Surges By 20% In Trading; Know The Possible Reasons Here

Elon Musk Pitches For Dogecoin As Payment Option On Twitter Blue; DOGE, Shiba Inu Fall 8%

Previously Shiba Inu tokens were being removed from circulation by using a burning mechanism. Well, now you can be rewarded for doing the same thing, thereby allowing the holders of SHIB to a passive income opportunity. 

Click here to know more about the past Shiba Inu Burn, and how it impacted its price.


What Is The ShibaBurn Portal?

The ShibaBurn portal will allow you to send your SHIB tokens to a remote crypto wallet address, the details of which will not be saved. This means that once the SHIB crypto tokens are sent to this wallet address, they can never be retrieved, and will, hence, be gone forever.

“Our hope is that with every burn, the wealth of the community grows, but also by rewarding the effort in the long term to make Shiba Inu one of the best digital assets in the history of cryptocurrencies,” Shiba Inu developers said in a blogpost.


How Will You Be Rewarded For SHIB Burning?

Ryoshi is the name of the anonymous developer who created the Shiba Inu crypto token, which is based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. He has now also created another token called the RYOSHIS VISION token using the Ethereum request for comment (ERC) version 20 protocol.

According to the blogpost, if you burn SHIB tokens, you will receive a reward in the form of RYOSHI VISION tokens. Furthermore, it was noted that 0.49 per cent of all RYOSHI transactions would be distributed to the owners who have burnt their SHIB tokens.

 
What Is The Benefit of Crypto Burning?

Like every financial asset, cryptos derive their value from the economic law of demand and supply. If there is an excessive supply with less demand, then the price of the commodity will fall and vice versa.

So, in theory, the burning of SHIB crypto tokens, or any crypto token for that matter, should make its supply scarce, and push its price higher (assuming its demand stays constant or goes up). 

As of April 25, 2022 at 11.01 am, Shiba Inu (SHIB) was trading lower by 3.39 per cent at $00002341. It has a total outstanding supply of 0.589 quadrillion SHIB tokens.

Tags

Business Crypto Shiba Inu Blockchain Technology Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) Cryptocurrency Shiba Blockchain Transaction Crypto Burning Ethereum
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IPL 2022 Points Table: Mumbai Indians Stay Winless But Chennai Super Kings Can Still Bounce Back

IPL 2022 Points Table: Mumbai Indians Stay Winless But Chennai Super Kings Can Still Bounce Back

Gujarat Civic Bodies Target Eggs, Non-Veg Stalls; It Has More Than What Meets The Eye

Gujarat Civic Bodies Target Eggs, Non-Veg Stalls; It Has More Than What Meets The Eye