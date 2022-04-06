Shiba Inu Can Now Be Withdrawn Using ATMs of Bitcoin of America; DOGE Up Nearly 8%

American consumers can now withdraw their Shiba Inu (SHIB) coins via ATMs. This service has been offered by the Bitcoin of America ATM service company. With this addition, they now support Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) withdrawals.

The global crypto market cap increased by 3.56 per cent to $2.09 trillion at 8.20 am. The global crypto volume was up by 3.12 per cent to $110.67 billion, as per Coinmarketcap data.

Meanwhile, Dogecoin (DOGE) rallied nearly 8 per cent seemingly on Twitter’s announcement to induct Tesla CEO Elon Musk in its board of directors. Elon Musk is taking a 9.2% stake in Twitter, according to a regulatory filing.

#Shib continues to play a role in crypto adoption, Your favorite #cryptocurrency is now available in 1800 BTMs in the United States 🇺🇸



The #ShibArmy welcomes you, @BTCofAmerica.https://t.co/p9tsCndym8 — Shib (@Shibtoken) April 4, 2022

Cryptocurrency Prices

BTC, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $45,252.11, lower by 2.97 per cent in the last 24 hours. ETH was also trading lower by 4.96 per cent at $3,346.83.

" Bitcoin dropped about 3%. Ether and other major altcoins are in the red as well. The market is in jitters at the moment, stabilization is expected soon," says Gaurav Dahake, CEO and founder, Bitbns.

Among other major coins, Cardano (ADA) was down by 5.75 per cent at $1.15, Algorand (ALGO) was also trading with a loss of 6.74 per cent at $0.8223. Binance Coin (BNB) was down by 2.29 per cent at $441.67, Solana (SOL) by 4.78 per cent at $125.73 and Polkadot (DOT) was also trading lower by 6.42 per cent at $21.48.

Today’s top gainer was En-Tan-Mo (ETM), which was up by 78.69 per cent at $0.1138. The top loser was Mad Meerkat ETF (METF), which was down by 50.22 per cent at $132.73.

Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 7.86 per cent at $0.1629. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.2685. Rival SHIB was, however, down by 1.96 per cent at $0.00002625.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) was down by 4.23 per cent at $0.0000009726, and Floki Inu (FLOKI) gained 2.86 per cent at $0.00003499. Samoyed Coin (SAMO), however, lost 1.08 per cent at $0.02198.

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was trading with a loss of 3.06 per cent at $23,303.41. Terra (LUNA) was, however, up by 0.67 per cent to $116.77. Avalanche (AVAX) lost 6.26 per cent at $90.47, Uniswap (UNI) was down by 6.82 per cent to trade at $10.94, and Aave (AAVE) fell 8.88 per cent to trade at $214.58.

Latest Updates

“Bitcoin of America is a popular virtual currency exchange, registered as a money services business with the United States Department of Treasury (FinCEN)(RegNum). Shiba Inu coin is now available at Bitcoin of America ATM locations. Bitcoin of America has more than 1800 BTMs across 31 states. They recognized the growing popularity of Shiba Inu and decided it was time to include it in their BTMs. Bitcoin of America also offers Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum options,” said the company in a statement to the press.

In other news, Ledger, a France-based hardware crypto wallet company, has reportedly partnered with Sandbox, a popular metaverse company.

Ledger announced their partnership with Sandbox at the Non-Fungible Conference currently ongoing in Lisbon, Portugal. They intend to use this partnership to educate users about the increased need for security in cryptocurrency transactions and storage. “The reality is that educated people become Ledger customers, and so we just want to make sure that all people have all the education they need to be safe and to properly manage this incredible right and freedom that they have of self-custody,” said Ian Rogers, chief experience officer, Ledger, reported Cointelegraph.