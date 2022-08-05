Jack Dorsey-Led Block Posts Q2 Losses On Falling Bitcoin Earnings, BTC, ETH Rise

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) were trading in the green on Friday evening. Solana was hit by a hacking event recently.

The global crypto market rose 2.81 per cent to $1.10 trillion as of 5:00 pm. On the other hand, the volume was down 1.21 per cent to $64.77B, according to Coinmarketcap.

The trading volume in the decentralised finance coins section was about $6.1 billion or 2.03 per cent of the total crypto market’s 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin

As of 5:30 pm, Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, rose 2.02 per cent to $23,398.

Block Inc, helmed by Jack Dorsey, posted second-quarter losses after its earnings from bitcoin trading fell sharply amid a brutal selloff in the cryptocurrency market.

Shares of Block Inc, formerly Square, plummeted around 6% in the aftermarket hours.

Bitcoin prices fell about 36% in the third quarter, weighed down by regulatory barriers, rising interest rates, and the Ukraine crisis. The sell-offs have dampened investor enthusiasm for riskier assets.

BTC rose to as much as $23,398 on Friday from its recent low of $22,495. Its market capitalization was up 2.27 per cent to $447,663,755,305, and the trading volume jumped 7.56 per cent to $26,835,620,678.

Ethereum

The price of Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $1,716.10 up by 5.69 per cent, on Friday evening.

ETH market cap rose by 5.75 per cent to $208,186,255,739 and the trading volume is up by 16.47 per cent to $17,705,406,000

Other Altcoins

Solana was yesterday’s most searched coin after several Solana hot wallets were hacked and wiped clean of money.

The price of Solana was up by 6.60 per cent at $41.16. Although Solana touched an intraday low of $38.04, it did not close at that level, rather it managed to recover and is now trading higher.

Cardano (ADA) rose by 3.45 per cent at $0.518. The 24-hour trading volume for ADA was down by 1.82 per cent at $506,036,017.

Binance (BNB) was up by 5.85 per cent at $317.93. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 18 per cent at $1,795,419,972.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 5.35 per cent at $0.06994. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 22.04 per cent at $310,216,390. Shiba Inu (SHIB) was up by 2.76 per cent at $0.00001215.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) was up by 2.90 per cent at $11,117.92. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 8.30 per cent at $92,075,548.

Avalanche (AVAX) rose by 5.16 per cent at $24.53 and its 24-hour trading volume fell 5.37 per cent at $488,050,887.

