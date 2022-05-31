Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Sharechat In Advance Talks With Google And Temasek To Close $300 Million Funding

When contacted, Google and Temasek declined to offer any comment on the matter, terming it speculative information. 

Sharechat In Advance Talks With Google And Temasek To Close $300 Million Funding
Funding.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 May 2022 11:16 am

Social media platform Sharechat's parent firm Mohalla  Tech is in advanced stage discussion with Google, Temasek and other investors to close a $300 million funding round at a valuation of $5 billion, a source aware of the development said on Tuesday. 

The deal is expected to close in June. 

Related stories

'Bharat' users as affluent, digitally savvy as 'India' consumers: ShareChat report

Funding Alert: Ola Raises $500 Million, ShareChat Parent Bags $266 Million

ShareChat CEO Ankush Sachdeva’s Success Mantra: Every Failure Is A Leap To Success

"Mohalla Tech is in an advanced stage of discussion with Google, existing investor Temasek and other investors to close a $300 million funding round. The transaction is expected to value Sharechat at around $5 billion," the source said. 

When contacted, Google and Temasek declined to offer any comment on the matter, terming it speculative information. 

"As a matter of policy, Temasek does not comment on market speculation and rumors," a Temasek spokesperson said.

The email query sent to Mohalla Tech did not elicit any reply.

Mohalla Tech had raised $266 million in December 2021 at a valuation of $3.7 billion. 

The company's short video platform Sharechat claims to have around 180 million monthly active user-base. 

In February, the company merged Times Group short video platform MX Takatak with its Moj platform claiming that Moj and MX TakaTak will create the largest short video platform for Indians, whereby the combined platform will have 100 million creators, over 300 million monthly active users (MAU), and nearly 250 billion monthly video views. 

The business of Sharchat, Moj, Chingari and other short video platforms zoomed after the government banned their Chinese competitor Tiktok, Helo etc. 

Tags

Business Sharechat Google Temasek Mohalla Tech Startup Funding Chingari MOJ Startups In India Startups Startup/Startups
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police