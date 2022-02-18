Friday, Feb 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Sensex, Nifty Fall For Third Straight Session Dragged By Infosys, Reliance

Eleven of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower led by the Nifty Realty index's over 1 per cent fall

Sensex, Nifty Fall For Third Straight Session Dragged By Infosys, Reliance
Sensex

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Feb 2022 4:10 pm

The Indian equity benchmarks fell for third session in a row on Friday dragged by losses in Infosys, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank. However, the downside was capped owing to buying interest in HDFC twins, Tata Consultancy Services, Larsen & Toubro and Axis Bank. For most part of the day, benchmarks traded in a rangebound manner with Sensex moving in a band of 685 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday high of 17,380 and low of 17,219. Globally investor sentiment was nervous regarding evolving geopolitical developments between Russia and Ukraine.

The Sensex ended 59 points lower at 57,833 and Nifty 50 index declined 28 points to 17,276.

World shares were mixed on Friday as investors watched developments in the Ukraine after the U.S. warned of a high risk of a Russian invasion.

Benchmarks rose in London, Paris and Shanghai but fell in Hong Kong and Tokyo. Oil prices fell and U.S. futures were higher.

Back home, eleven of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower led by the Nifty Realty index's over 1 per cent fall. Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Pharma, Media and Auto indexes also fell between 0.6-1 per cent.

On the other hand, select banking and financial services witnessed buying interest.

Mid- and small-cap shares underperformed their larger peers as Nifty Midcap 100 index dropped 0.9 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index declined 1 per cent.

Among the individual shares, Ambuja Cements was top loser among the futures and option shares. The stock dropped 6 per cent to Rs 338 after its profit dropped 55.48 per cent to Rs 431 crore in fourth quarter, the Gujarat-based company said which follows January to December financial year. Its profit in the year ago period came in at Rs 968 crore.

ONGC was top Nifty loser, the stock fell 2.2 per cent to close at Rs 168. Divi's Labs, Cipla, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Shree Cements, Eicher Motors, Infosys, JSW Steel and Tech Mahindra also fell between 1-2 per cent.

On the flipside, Coal India, SBI Life, Bajaj Auto, HDFC, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dr Reddy's Labs and TCS were among the gainers.

The overall market breadth was extremely negative as 2,201 shares ended lower while 1,154 closed higher on the BSE.
 

Tags

Business Sensex Nifty Stock Markets
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Can Crypto Derail The Global Race To Net-Zero

Can Crypto Derail The Global Race To Net-Zero

Three Reasons Why The LIC IPO Is Expected to Hit the Street On March 11

IndiGo's Rakesh Gangwal Resigns As He Looks To Reduce Stake

Need To Bridge Global Infra Funding Gap, Develop Innovative Financing Mechanisms, Says Finance Minister

New Hydrogen Policy By The Government Sounds Promising: Experts

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A man walks among the ruins of the old village of Vilar, submerged since 1954 when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, that have risen above the waters of the Zezere River due to drought near Pampilhosa da Serra in central Portugal.

Severe Drought Conditions In Portugal

A storm has blown a roof of an apartment house on a street in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Storm ‘Ylenia’ Sweeps Germany Overnight

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Urban Developement Minister Eknath Shinde during inauguration of water taxi services from Belapur Jetty, in Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai Launches Water Taxi

A man is arrested by police as protesters and supporters gather as a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest continues to occupy downtown Ottawa, Ontario.

Canada Truckers Protest Against COVID-19 Measures

Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Surge In Covid Cases