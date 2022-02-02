Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Nifty Seen Opening Above 17,700; ITC, L&T, Cement Shares In Focus

Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as SGX Nifty Futures rose 0.72 per cent or 127 points to 17,724 amid positive global cues. 

Nifty Seen Opening Above 17,700; ITC, L&T, Cement Shares In Focus
Sensex Jumps Nearly 300 Points In Early Trade; Nifty Tops 14,100 | Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 8:41 am

The Indian equity benchmarks are set to stage a gap up opening with Nifty 50 index seen opening above its important psychological level of 17,700 as indicated by Nifty Futures traded on Singapore Exchange. Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as SGX Nifty Futures rose 0.72 per cent or 127 points to 17,724 amid positive global cues. 

Global equity markets wavered on Tuesday as a new month saw investors weigh strong earnings from big-name U.S. companies against mixed economic data and inflation worries.

While U.S. job openings increased to near record highs in December, a measure of U.S. manufacturing activity fell to a 14-month low in January amid an outbreak of COVID-19 infections, supporting views that economic growth lost steam at the start of the year.

A pan-European equity index rose 1.28 per cent while Japan's blue-chip Nikkei rose 0.28 per cent, with MSCI's world stock index up 0.85 per cent after hitting its highest in over a week, news agency Reuters reported.

Back home, selling by foreign institutional investors reduced sharply on Tuesday after the government expanded its capital expenditure plan for upcoming financial year in Budget 2022-23. FIIs sold shares worth Rs 21 crore while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 1,598 crore.

Cement shares and Larsen & Toubro will be in focus after the government announced Gati Shakti master plan for infra development in Budget.

ITC will be in focus as the Budget did not bring any new taxes on cigarettes and tobacco products.
 

Tags

Business Sensex Share Markets Stock Markets
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Adani Ports Falls After Net Profit Declines In December Quarter

Adani Ports Falls After Net Profit Declines In December Quarter

Budget 2022-23 Balanced, Fiscally Prudent And Growth Oriented: USAIC

Sensex, Nifty Rally As Budget Momentum Continues For Second Straight Session

A Day After India Budget 2022 Imposes 30% Tax On Crypto, Global Market Falls 4%

India On Course To Become $5 Trillion Economy By FY26: CEA Nageswaran

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Actress Mouni Roy being showered with yellow flowers from family and friends at the ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Shares Gorgeous Photos From Her Haldi Celebrations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, shows annual federal budget for the year 2022-23, with her team before leaving finance ministry for the parliament house to present it, in New Delhi.

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Economic Blueprint Amid Pandemic Pangs

A pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third and the most auspicious date of bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair

Indians Celebrate 'Mauni Amavasya' By Taking Dips In the Holy 'Sangam' In Prayagraj

View of Franco da Rocha, flooded after heavy rains, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil.

Brazil Floods: Landslides And Heavy Rains Cause Dozens OF Deaths

Japan's Yuika Sugasawa celebrates after scoring a goal during the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 match between Japan and Thailand in Mumbai.

AFC Women's Asian Cup: Japan, South Korea, China, Philippines Enter Semis