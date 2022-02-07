Monday, Feb 07, 2022
Sensex, Nifty Fall For Third Session In A Row Dragged By HDFC Group Shares

HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance were among the top drags on the Sensex.

Updated: 07 Feb 2022 3:41 pm

The Indian equity benchmarks fell for third session in a row on Monday owing to heavy selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) amid rising US bond yields and crude oil prices, analysts said. The Sensex fell as much as 1,345 points and Nifty 50 index briefly fell below its important psychological level of 17,200. HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance were among the top drags on the Sensex.

The Sensex ended 1,024 points or 1.75 per cent lower at 57,621 and Nifty 50 index dropped 303 points or 1.73 per cent to close at 17,214.

"Indian market is witnessing a sharp cut in today's trading session and this weakness can be attributed to heavy selling by FIIs amid rising US bond yields and crude oil prices. If we look at the profile of the stocks then there is a sharp cut in FIIs' favourite names and heavyweights like HDFC twins, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Kotak Bank, Reliance, etc therefore we can expect large FIIs' selling figure in today's trading session however there is good buying in PSU banks, metal stocks and sugar stocks where earnings were strong," said Santosh Meena, head of research at Swastika Investmart. 

"Technically, Nifty has slipped below its 50-DMA which is not a good sign however 17,200 is a support level where we can expect some recovery otherwise selling pressure may get momentum towards 17,000-16,800 levels. On the upside, 17,450-17,500 will act as a strong resistance now," Meena added.
 

Business Sensex Nifty Stock Markets Share Markets
Punjab & Sind Bank Reports Net Profit Of Rs 301 Crore In December Quarter

