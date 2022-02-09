Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Sensex Surges Over 500 Points, Nifty Reclaims 17,400 Led By Infosys, Reliance

Buying was visible across the board as all the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading higher led by the Nifty IT index's 1.4 per cent gain.

Sensex Surges Over 500 Points, Nifty Reclaims 17,400 Led By Infosys, Reliance

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 9:41 am

The Indian equity benchmarks staged a gap up opening on Wednesday led by gains in Infosys, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Tata Consultancy Services and Tech Mahindra amid strong global cues. The Sensex rose as much as 485 points and Nifty 50 index reclaimed its important psychological level of 17,400.

As of 9:24 am, the Sensex was up 471 points at 58,279 and Nifty 50 index advanced 103 points to 17,370.

Overnight, big tech gave major U.S. stock indexes a boost on Tuesday and European shares ended largely unchanged as a sharp fall in oil prices took the shine off bumper profits from oil company BP. Wall Street shares shook off a groggy start and early losses as Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc jumped. Shares of bank stocks including Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo added over 1 per cent each ahead of a U.S. inflation reading due this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.06 per cent to end at 35,462.78 points. The S&P 500 gained 0.84 per cent to 4,521.52. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.28 per cent to 14,194.46, news agency Reuters reported.

Back home, buying was visible across the board as all the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading higher led by the Nifty IT index's 1.4 per cent gain. Nifty Media, Private Bank, Realty, Healthcare, Consumer Durables, Financial Services, Auto and Bank indices also rose between 0.7-1.5 per cent.

Mid- and small-cap shares were also witnessing buying interest as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smalllcap 100 indices rose nearly 1 per cent each.

Indian Oil was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 2.3 per cent to Rs 120. HCL Technologies, Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra, Titan, Hindalco, Maruti Suzuki, Divi's Labs, Wipro, Adani Ports and HDFC Bank also rose between 1.4-2.1 per cent.

On the flipside, NTPC was the only loser.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,890 shares were advancing while 818 were declining on the BSE.
 

Tags

Business Share Markets Sensex Nifty Stock Markets Reliance Industries Infosys Bharti Airtel
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Rupa & Co Q3 Rises 34 per cent At Rs 58.3 crore

Rupa & Co Q3 Rises 34 per cent At Rs 58.3 crore

Kolte-Patil Developers Q3 Profit Dips 76 per cent To Rs 5.37 crore; Revenue Up 26 per cent To Rs 244.7 crore

JK Paper Shares Jump Over 4 per cent After Earnings Announcement

Glenmark Pharma, SaNOtize Research Launch Nasal Spray For COVID-19 Treatment in India

Bharti Airtel Board Approves Raising up to Rs 7,500 crore via Debt Instruments

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India U19 World Cup-winning team members arrive at the Airport, in Bengaluru. India beat England in the U19 Cricket World Cup finals to win the title for the fifth time.

ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Indian Boys Arrive Home After Clinching Record-Extending 5th Title

Members of various student organisations stage a protest demanding reopening of the Delhi University, in New Delhi.

Delhi University Students Protest Over Demand To Reopen Colleges

In this handout image released by Buckingham Palace Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is photographed at Sandringham House to mark the start of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee Year in Sandringham, England.

Queen Elizabeth II Offers Support To Have The Duchess Of Cornwall Become Queen Camilla

Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in a still from the 'BadeMiyanChoteMiyan' announcement trailer.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Teaser: Akshay Kumar Joins Hands With Tiger Shroff For This Action Flick

Students wearing hijab sit outside their school as the school authorities denied entry for wearing a hijab or scarf, in Kundapura of Udupi district,

Students Protest In Karnataka Over Hijab Row