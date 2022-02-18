Friday, Feb 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Sensex, Nifty Edge Lower Dragged By Losses In IT, Pharma Shares

Nifty has an immediate resistance at 17,400. If Nifty closes above that, further upside can be expected towards 17,470-17,550 mark.

Sensex, Nifty Edge Lower Dragged By Losses In IT, Pharma Shares
Sensex

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Feb 2022 9:43 am

The Indian equity benchmarks edged lower on Friday on the back of selling pressure in information technology, pharma and banking shares. Globally investor sentiment was nervous regarding evolving geopolitical developments between Russia and Ukraine. Most of the Asian markets were trading lower -  Japan's Nikkei fell 0.51 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 0.53 per cent, Taiwan Weighted dropped 0.41 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI declined 0.35 per cent.

The Sensex fell 101 points to 57,790 and Nifty 50 index declined 69 points to 17,236 by 9:24 am.

"From last two days, Nifty is consolidating and taking a resistance of it’s 50 DMA. On technical grounds, Nifty has an immediate resistance at 17,400. If Nifty closes above that, further upside can be expected towards 17,470-17,550 mark. On the flip side 17,220-17,130 will act as strong support levels. It’s a stock specific market trade calls with strict stop loss," brokerage firm Nirmal Bang said.

Ten of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading higher led by the Nifty Metal index's 0.7 per cent gain. Nifty PSU Bank, Realty, Private Bank, Media, Auto, Financial Services and Bank indices were also trading with a positive bias.

On the other hand, Nifty IT, FMCG, Pharma and Healthcare indices were trading with a negative bias.

Mid- and small-cap shares were trading on a flat note as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.12 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index rose 0.15 per cent.

Among the individual shares, Ambuja Cements fell as much as 4 per cent to Rs 344 after its net profit fell 55 per cent to Rs 431 crore in December quarter from Rs 968 crore in the same quarter last year.

Cipla was top Nifty loser, the stock fell 1.76 per cent to Rs 911. Wipro, ONGC, Hero MotoCorp, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Divi's Labs, Nestle India, Ultratech Cement and Tata Consumer Products also fell between 0.6-1.5 per cent.

On the flipside, Coal India, Larsen & Toubro, UPL, SBI Life, Tata Steel, Bharat Petroleum, NTPC, Hindalco and Power Grid were among the gainers.

The overall market breadth was negative as 1,438 shares were declining while 1,292 closed higher on the BSE.

Tags

Business Sensex Nifty Stock Markets
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Ambuja Cements Falls Over 5% After Profit More Than Halves In December Quarter

Ambuja Cements Falls Over 5% After Profit More Than Halves In December Quarter

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu Down 7% On Fear of War Between Russia And Ukraine

Nifty Seen Opening Below 17,300; Ambuja Cement, Lupin In Focus

Delhi HC To Hear Lender Banks Plea In DAMEPL-DMRC Case On February 21

Sebi Imposes Rs 45 Lakh Fine On 9 Entities In Illiquid Stock Options Case 

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Surge In Covid Cases

Ukraine's Unity Day Ukrainian national flag waves over the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, just 40 kilometers (25 miles) from some of the tens of thousands of Russian troops massed at the border of Ukraine, feels particularly perilous.

People In Ukraine Celebrate 'Day Of Unity'

Rescue workers and residents search for victims in an area affected by landslides in Petropolis, Brazil.

Deadly Brazil Rains Set Off Mudslides, Several Dead

India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, and West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard greet each other after India won the first T20 cricket match against West Indies, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

IND v WI, 1st T20: Dream Debut For Ravi Bishnoi, India Keep West Indies Winless

Residents pose with the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics mascots ice sculptures and an illuminated torch on display with the ice sculptures lit by colorful lights at the Longqingxia Ice and Snow Festival, during the Lantern Festival in Yanqing district of Beijing.

Longqingxia Ice And Snow Festival