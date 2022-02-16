Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher Led By Gains In Auto, Financial Services Shares

Nifty is likely to fill the gap and might test it’s 50-day moving average (DMA). On technical grounds, Nifty has an immediate resistance at 17,500, Nirmal Bang said

Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher Led By Gains In Auto, Financial Services Shares
Sensex

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Feb 2022 9:44 am

The Indian equity benchmarks turned flat after staging a gap up opening on Wednesday as traders were seen booking profits at higher level after Tuesday strong bounce back, analysts said. The Sensex rose over 300 points and Nifty reclaimed its important psychological level of 17,400. However, the benchmarks soon erased their intraday gains on profit booking.

The Sensex fell 0.2 per cent or 134 points to 58,008 and Nifty 50 index advanced 0.12 per cent or 22 points to 17,374.

"After a positive move in yesterday’s session, Nifty is likely to fill the gap and might test it’s 50-day moving average (DMA). On technical grounds, Nifty has an immediate resistance at 17,500. If Nifty closes above that, further upside can be expected towards 17,640-17,750 mark. On the flip side 17,220-17,100 will act as strong support levels," brokerage firm Nirmal Bang said in a note to its clients.

"Bank Nifty faces an immediate resistance around 38,540 levels on the upside and on a decisive close above expect a rise to 38,870-39,180. There is an immediate support at 37,900-37,550 levels," Nirmal Bang added.

Ten of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading higher led by the Nifty Realty index's 1.4 per cent gain. Nifty Oil & Gas, Media, Financial Services and Auto indices also rose between 0.4-1 per cent.

On the other hand, Nifty Bank, IT, Metal and Consumer Durable indices were trading lower.

Mid- and small-cap shares were witnessing buying interest as Nifty Midcap 100 index 0.48 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 100 index advanced 1.4 per cent.

HDFC Life was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 2.3 per cent to Rs 586. Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC, Adani Ports, ONGC, Grasim Industries, Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, Titan, Shree Cements, UltraTech Cement, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Wipro, Eicher Motors and Britannia Industries were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 2,239 shares were advancing while 638 were declining on the BSE.

Tags

Business Sensex Nifty Stock Markets
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Bank of Russia Successfully Conducts Digital Rubble Trial; Ethereum Up 4%, Bitcoin Up 1%

Bank of Russia Successfully Conducts Digital Rubble Trial; Ethereum Up 4%, Bitcoin Up 1%

Are Cryptocurrencies Really Like Ponzi Schemes? Here’s What Experts Have To Say

Nifty Seen Opening Higher Amid Strong Cues From Asian Markets

How Facial Scan Feature Of Financial Apps Can Put You At Risk And What You Can Do To Safeguard Yourself

InMobi's Roposo To Enter Business Deal With Reliance Retail

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A member of staff poses next to the 'Nebra Sky Disc' which dates from around 1600 BCE, and is the oldest surviving representation of the cosmos, on display at The World of Stonehenge' exhibition at the British Museum in London. The Nebra Disc was found in Nebra in Saxony-Anhalt in East Germany in 1999.

World Of Stonehenge: A Journey Back To The Roots

People wear masks in St. Mark's Square, during the Venice Carnival, in Venice, Italy.

Venice Carnival Draws Huge Crowd As World Resumes Post-Pandemic

Congress takes out campaign in Punjab ahead of Assembly elections 2022

Congress Campaign Rally For Punjab Elections 2022

Students attend a class after schools reopened for nursery to VIII standard, as Covid-induced restrictions ease, at a school in New Delhi.

Schools Reopen As Covid Cases Drop Across The Nation

Akhilesh Yadav campaigns in support of Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Knife In The Head?