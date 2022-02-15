Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022
Sensex Rises Over 500 Points, Nifty Trades Above 16,950 Led By Infosys, TCS

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were among the top movers in the Sensex.

Sensex

Updated: 15 Feb 2022 9:44 am

The Indian equity benchmarks staged a gap up opening on Tuesday on the back of a short-covering rally led by gains in Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries. The Sensex rose as much as 549 points and the Nifty 50 index touched an intraday high 16,992.

The Sensex was up 533 points at 56,939 and Nifty 50 index advanced 90 points to 16,933    by 09:24 am.

"After a huge sell off in yesterday’s session, a small bounce back can be expected by Nifty taking a support from its 200-day moving average (DMA). On technical grounds, Nifty has an immediate resistance at 16,930. If Nifty closes above that, further upside can be expected towards 17,000-17,080 mark. On the flip side 16,750-16,630 will act as strong support levels. It’s a stock specific market trade calls with strict stop loss," brokerage firm Nirmal Bang said in a note.

"Bank Nifty faces an immediate resistance around 37,380 levels on the upside and on a decisive close above expect a rise to 37,740-38,000. There is an immediate support at 36,550-36,100 levels," Nirmal Bang added.

Buying was visible across the board as all the 15 sector gauges, barring the measure of oil & gas shares, were trading higher led by the Nifty Information Technology index's  nearly 2 per cent gain. Nifty FMCG, Realty, Healthcare, Consumer Durables, Metal and Media indices also rose between 0.5-1 per cent.

Mid- and small-cap shares were also witnessed buying interest as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.3 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index advanced 0.5 per cent.

Wipro was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 2 per cent to Rs 553. Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Shree Cements, Hindustan Unilever, Titan, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies and Kotak Mahindra Bank also rose between 1-2 per cent.

On the flipside, Cipla fell 3.5 per cent to Rs 922 on report that its promoters Yusuf Hamied and Mustafa Hamied were selling as much as 2.5 per cent stake in the company.

Eicher Motors fell 2.3 per cent to Rs 2,511 after its net profit declined 13.5 per cent to Rs 422 crore from Rs 488 crore in the same period last fiscal.

IndusInd Bank, Bharat Petroleum, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI Life and Indian Oil were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was neutral as 1,437 shares were advancing while 1,456 were declining on the BSE.

