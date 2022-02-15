Several Extinct And Vulnerable Species Show Up In a Bird Survey in Tamil Nadu

The presence of several extinct and vulnerable species has been recorded in a bird survey in Tamil Nadu. According to the enumerators and wildlife authorities of Tamil Nadu, the survey recorded the presence of near-threatened species like Spot-billed Pelican, Eurasian Spoonbill, Oriental Darter, Painted Stork, and Black-headed Ibis.

These threatened species were categorised as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Conducted by the state wildlife department, the inland wetland survey covered 339 wetlands of 25 districts. It comprised 14 inland water bird sanctuaries, including Vedanthangal.

Releasing the findings of the survey, the state's Chief Wildlife Warden highlighted that other than Tirunelveli, the near-threatened Oriental Darter was seen in maximum numbers in Koonthankulam, Vedathangal, and the Vadavoor bird sanctuaries.

About 20 individual birds of Common Pochard have been recorded from a satellite wetland of Koonthankulam bird sanctuary. River Tern which is seen mostly at dam sites were recorded from the Anamalai Tiger Reserve. These two species, Common Pochard and River Tern are notified as vulnerable species by the IUCN.

Shekar Kumar Neeraj added, "A synchronised survey is done to get a rough estimate about the population of both migratory and resident water birds and the findings have been astonishing with the presence of some bird species like River Tern and Common Pochard that are categorised as vulnerable by the IUCN."

The survey enumerators have noted that these rare birds were seen in thousands with nestlings which was a good sign.

The Koonthankulam bird sanctuary and its satellite wetlands registered the highest number in this census with about 2,000 Bar-headed geese.

The survey also observed that the presence of Greater Flamingo has reduced as compared to earlier years. Only 150 Greater Flamingo birds have been seen this year, while generally more than 2,000 birds are spotted.

The survey noted that uncommon Comb Duck was seen in numbers around 700-800 in the Koonthankulam tank and its surrounding wetlands. Tirunelveli district recorded the highest number of waterbird species in Tamil Nadu. Stock Billed Pelican and Painted Stork were recorded with the largest presence in the Tirunelveli district.

