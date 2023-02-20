Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Servotech Power, Dubai's Al-Ansari Motors Ink Pact To Install EV Charging Solutions

Home Business

Servotech Power, Dubai's Al-Ansari Motors Ink Pact To Install EV Charging Solutions

Raman Bhatia, Founder and MD of SPSL said, the Middle East and Africa present a huge untapped market potential and a sea of potential electric vehicle users

Electric vehicles rely on electricity to charge their batteries instead of using fossil fuels like p
Electric vehicles rely on electricity to charge their batteries instead of using fossil fuels like p

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Feb 2023 4:15 pm

Homegrown Servotech Power Systems Ltd (SPSL) has inked a pact with Dubai-based Al Ansari Motors to provide electric vehicles charging solutions to the Middle Eastern and African markets. The two entities have signed a sole distributorship agreement, which will see Al Ansari Motors bring Servotech’s EV charging capabilities to the potential electric vehicle adopting segment in these markets, SPSL said in a statement on Monday. Al Ansari Motors LLC is into motor vehicles and accessories trading, it said.

Raman Bhatia, Founder and MD of SPSL said, the Middle East and Africa present a huge untapped market potential and a sea of potential electric vehicle users. Each charging point installed under the pact will be accessible to all electric four-wheelers. Mohammad Humaid Alansari, Founder at Al Ansari Motors said: "This pact gives us a chance to make Servotech’s extensive EV charging solutions more accessible and affordable in our native markets. This will result in both generating sustainable profits and evolving the future of electric vehicles." The partnership aims to create an organised and integrated EV charging infrastructure in the Middle East and African region while also offering a firm path for future developments with cutting-edge technology and faster charging speeds, the statement said.

Related stories

Punjab Cabinet Approves New Industrial And Electric Vehicle Policies

Electric Vehicle Manufacturers Welcome Continuation Of Import Sops

Tags

Business Electric Vehicles (EVs) Servotech Power Systems Limited Al-ansari Motors Charging Solutions Dubai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Adrien Brody Plays 'Relatable' Masculinity Cult Leader in 'Manodrome'

Adrien Brody Plays 'Relatable' Masculinity Cult Leader in 'Manodrome'

Retirement Fund Body Unveils Procedure To Apply For Higher Pension Under Employees Pension Scheme

Retirement Fund Body Unveils Procedure To Apply For Higher Pension Under Employees Pension Scheme