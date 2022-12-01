Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
Services At Mumbai Airport Disrupted Due To Internet Server Outage

Services At Mumbai Airport Disrupted Due To Internet Server Outage

A Mumbai International Airport Ltd spokesperson said the disruption in the network was  temporary and the internet services at the country’s second busiest airport were back to normal

Updated: 01 Dec 2022 8:15 pm

Passengers at  the Mumbai international airport faced a tough time in completing the check-in process for their flights on Thursday evening as  the internet server at the facility went down due to a damaged cable, forcing airlines to  issue boarding passes manually, officials said.

A Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) spokesperson said the disruption in the network was  temporary and the internet services at the country’s second busiest airport were back to normal.

“There was a network interruption resulting from a cable cut during some construction work in the city. This interrupted the various ticketing systems.  All systems are now restored and working,” MIAL said in a statement.

As soon as the server went down our staff started issuing boarding passes manually to avert  flight delays, said an official of an airline. 

Business National Mumbai Airport
